Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United issue joint statement condemning racist abuse

Joint statement from Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City: "We stand shoulder to shoulder in saying there is no room for racism, hate or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It should not happen and it must stop"

Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have issued a joint statement condemning the racist abuse endured by multiple professional footballers in recent weeks and months.

The four clubs joined the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, and Mayor of Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram, plus Greater Manchester Police and Merseyside Police, in coming together to support Hate Crime Awareness Week.

"This weekend the four Premier League clubs of Manchester and Liverpool play each other in our two city-regions," the statement read.

"Today Manchester United, Everton, Manchester City and Liverpool have come together to support Hate Crime Awareness Week in Greater Manchester.

"Our four great North West clubs are united with the Mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region, and both Greater Manchester Police and Merseyside Police. We condemn the racist abuse that too many players, officials and supporters continue to encounter, most recently on social media platforms.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder in saying there is no room for racism, hate or any form of discrimination in our beautiful game. It should not happen and it must stop."

1:26 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says action must be taken to stamp out the racist abuse that a number of footballers have suffered

Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were targeted with racist abuse on social media following a recent 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, with Marcus Rashford revealing abuse he received after the following fixture, a goalless draw with Arsenal.

Southampton's teenage debutant Alex Jankewitz was then abused after his early red card in the 9-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org