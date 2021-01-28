Axel Tuanzebe: Manchester United defender racially abused on Instagram after Sheffield United defeat

Axel Tuanzebe was racially abused on Instagram following Man Utd's shock defeat to Sheffield United; a number of users posted racist comments and symbols on an old photo the defender posted two weeks ago; Tuanzebe started his first Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford

Axel Tuanzebe was racially abused on social media after Manchester United's defeat against Sheffield United

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse following his side's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Tuanzebe started his first Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford but was substituted in the 82nd minute.

Following the defeat, abuse was targeted at his Instagram account. A number of users posted racist comments and symbols on an old photo the centre-back posted two weeks ago.

Sky Sports News has approached Facebook and Kick It Out for comment.

Sheffield United pulled off one of the shocks of the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were beaten by Chris Wilder's men.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United’s win over Manchester United in the Premier League

United had the chance to move back above Manchester City into top spot but produced a disappointing display against the bottom-of-the-table Blades, who had only won once in the Premier League this season.

Kean Bryan headed home the opener when taking advantage of some questionable goalkeeping from David de Gea, but former Sheffield United man Harry Maguire scored his first goal at Old Trafford to level it up.

A late siege on the Sheffield United goal was expected but Wilder's decision to bring on Oliver Burke paid off as he struck the winner via a big deflection off Tuanzebe.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org