Axel Tuanzebe: Manchester United defender racially abused on Instagram after Sheffield United defeat

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse following his side's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.
Tuanzebe started his first Premier League game of the season at Old Trafford but was substituted in the 82nd minute.
Following the defeat, abuse was targeted at his Instagram account. A number of users posted racist comments and symbols on an old photo the centre-back posted two weeks ago.
Sky Sports News has approached Facebook and Kick It Out for comment.
Sheffield United pulled off one of the shocks of the season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were beaten by Chris Wilder's men.
United had the chance to move back above Manchester City into top spot but produced a disappointing display against the bottom-of-the-table Blades, who had only won once in the Premier League this season.
Kean Bryan headed home the opener when taking advantage of some questionable goalkeeping from David de Gea, but former Sheffield United man Harry Maguire scored his first goal at Old Trafford to level it up.
A late siege on the Sheffield United goal was expected but Wilder's decision to bring on Oliver Burke paid off as he struck the winner via a big deflection off Tuanzebe.
