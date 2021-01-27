Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United vs Sheffield United. Premier League.

Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1

  • H Maguire (64th minute)

Sheffield United 2

  • K Bryan (23rd minute)
  • O Burke (74th minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United: Oliver Burke puts big dent in Red Devils' title aspirations

Report and highlights as Oliver Burke springs from the bench to shock Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side; Manchester United now find themselves one point behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand; Sheffield United 10 points from safety

Wednesday 27 January 2021 22:39, UK

preview image 2:56
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Sheffield United pulled off one of the shocks of the season as title-chasing Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Chris Wilder's improving side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had the chance to leapfrog Manchester City back into top spot but froze under the pressure against bottom-of-the-league Blades, who had only won once in the Premier League this season.

Kean Bryan headed home the opener when taking advantage of some questionable goalkeeping from David de Gea but former Sheffield United man Harry Maguire scored his first goal at Old Trafford to level it up.

A late siege on the Sheffield United goal was expected but Chris Wilder's substitution to bring on Oliver Burke paid off as he struck the winner via a big deflection off Axel Tuanzebe.

The result leaves Manchester United a point behind City, who have a game in hand, while the great escape could be on for Wilder's boys. They are 10 points from safety.

Also See:

Trending

Player ratings

Man Utd De Gea (4), Wan-Bissaka (5), Maguire (6), Tuanzebe (5), Telles (6), Pogba (5), Fernandes (5), Matic (5), Martial (4), Rashford (5), Greenwood (5)

Subs: Cavani (5), Van De Beek (N/A), Shaw (N/A)

Sheff Utd: Ramsdale (8), Basham (9), Jagielka (9), Ampadu (8), Baldock (7), Lundstram (7), Norwood (7), Fleck (9), Bryan (7), McGoldrick (8), Sharp (7)

Subs: Burke (8), Bogle (7)

Man of the Match: Phil Jagielka

More to follow...

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports