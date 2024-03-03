World Indoor Championships: Jemma Reekie takes 800m silver as Great Britain win 4x400m relay bronze

Home favourite Jemma Reekie took 800 metres silver and Great Britain claimed bronze in the women's 4x400m relay; Saturday's action saw Josh Kerr win 3,000m gold and Molly Caudery win the women's pole vault.
Sunday 3 March 2024 23:01, UK
Home favourite Jemma Reekie took 800 metres silver on the final night of action at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow for her first global medal.
The 25-year-old Scot clocked a time of 2:02.72 as she finished 0.82 seconds behind Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma, with the medal one of two won by Great Britain on Sunday at the three-day event.
"I knew those girls were going to throw something at me that they were confident with, and they were just better than me today," Reekie told the BBC.
"I didn't want anything other than the win, but first senior medal, I made some mistakes and I'll learn something from it."
"It's my first senior medal and I've got to take it. I've got one now and I definitely want one of those Olympic ones, and it will be a good stepping stone forwards."
There was also bronze for Great Britain in the women's 4x400m relay earlier in the evening as the team finished with a haul of four medals, adding to the two golds won by Josh Kerry and Molly Caudery on Saturday.
Laviai Nielsen, twin sister Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Jessie Knight again set a new national record - as they had done in the morning's heats - with a time of 3:26.36.
They came in behind the Netherlands (3:25.07) and the United States, with Jamaica not finishing after the baton came out of Charokee Young's hand on the third leg, seemingly via accidental contact from Pipi.
Pipi said: "It was a really messy leg but I just stayed focused on what I needed to do and tried to give it to Jessie in a good position, and I think I did that."
British pair Georgia Bell and Revee Walcott-Nolan were fourth and sixth respectively in the women's 1500m final, and team-mate Cindy Sember was seventh in the women's 60m hurdles - won in a new world record time of 7.65secs by Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas.
The men's 1500m final included GB's Adam Fogg coming 14th, with the event won by Geordie Beamish of New Zealand in a time of 3:36.54. Also among Sunday evening's finals was the men's pole vault title being retained by Sweden's Olympic champion Armand Duplantis.
