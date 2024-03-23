British ultrarunner Jasmin Paris becomes first woman to complete 100-mile Barkley Marathons

British ultrarunner Jasmin Paris became the first woman ever to finish the Barkley Marathons 100-mile race on Friday, completing one of the most challenging ultramarathons in the world with 99 seconds to spare in the 60-hour cut-off.

Paris was one of five ultrarunners to complete the annual race held in Frozen Head State Park, Tennessee, which has seen no finishers in more than half the races in its nearly four-decade history.

Paris, who finished the race in 59:58:21, had completed the race's 60-mile "fun run" version in 2022. She ran last year as well, but could not finish the race in time.

The 40-year-old ultrarunner, a veterinarian scientist in Edinburgh and a mother of two, previously broke the course record for the Montane Spine Race in Northern England by 12 hours in 2019.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Barkley Marathons, created by Gary Cantrell and Karl Henn in 1986, was inspired by the escape of James Earl Ray, the assassin of Martin Luther King, who ran about 12 miles in 54.5 hours from a nearby prison in 1977.

The ultramarathon was extended from 55 to 100 miles in 1989. Its current course consists of five loops of 20 miles each around the park with a climb and descent of 54,200 feet.

There are no aid stations in the course, except water at two places.

Mark Williams became the first runner to finish the race within its 60-hour cut-off time in 1995. A total of 20 people have finished the race, with Jared Campbell, who was third this year, doing it a record four times.

Brett Maune holds the record for the fastest finish with a time of 52:03:08 in 2012. This year's winner, Canada-based Ukrainian Ihor Varys, clocked 58:44:59.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...

Stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.