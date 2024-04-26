World Nineball Tour announce Reyes Cup between Asia and Europe live on Sky Sports

The World Nineball Tour has announced the formation of the Reyes Cup, live on Sky Sports, an invitational event that will see Asia's finest players take on Team Europe between October 17-20.

The inaugural Reyes Cup will be held in Manila, capital of the Philippines, in honour of pool's greatest player and tournament namesake, Efren 'Bata' Reyes.

The tournament will follow in the footsteps of the four-day team format of the prestigious Mosconi Cup, which celebrated its 30th anniversary at Alexandra Palace in London last December. Team Asia will be represented by the top-three ranked players from the World Nineball Rankings one-year list, with two additional wildcards selected by a Team Asia captain.

Aloysius Yapp of Singapore currently tops the Race to the Reyes Cup for Team Asia after winning the International Open last October, with Mosconi Cup stalwart David Alcaide leading the charge for Team Europe.

Cut-offs for qualification for the Reyes Cup will occur in three stages, with one player announced for each team following the World Pool Championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the European Open in Fulda, Germany and the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City, USA. This will be in effect for both Team Asia and Team Europe with player rankings taken from the 2024 one-year list.

Mr Efren "Bata" Reyes said: "I am truly humbled and honored that Matchroom has chosen to name this prestigious event after me. The Efren Reyes Cup is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of the sport we love, and I am excited to see the pool community come together for its first edition in the Philippines."

