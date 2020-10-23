America's Cup: BRITANNIA takes flight in Auckland

BRITANNIA up on her foils in the Auckland Harbour (Copyright: C Gregory)

INEOS TEAM UK's America's Cup race boat, BRITANNIA, has taken flight for the first time in Auckland and Sir Ben Ainslie was positive about its performance.

The team's second race boat for the 36th America's Cup was created as a result of 46,000 construction hours and 90,000 design hours.

The AC75s being raced in this edition of the America's Cup are 75ft foiling monohulls, meaning they have the ability to launch up a few metres above the water and accelerate out to speeds of around 60 miles per hour.

After a successful 12,000-mile journey on a cargo plane. INEOS TEAM UK's second race boat, BRITANNIA, was christened last week and lowered into the Waitemata harbour.

Seven days on, after the systems and shore teams completed the final fit, the British team were met by a 165-strong fleet of racing boats as they exited the Viaduct for their maiden sail.

The team will be competing for the first time in December, live on Sky Sports (Copyright: C Gregory)

Within the rules of the 36th America's Cup, teams were able to make and sail a smaller test boat before focusing on developing two race boats. BRITANNIA, INEOS TEAM UK's second, is a significant evolution from their first AC75.

The noticeable changes are to the hull shape and deck layout, with each of the grinders now having their own individual forward-facing fixed position.

INEOS TEAM UK say the deck layout amendment increases the overall power output significantly from the set-up used in the first race boat.

At BRITANNIA'S christening, Ainslie said she looked like "a rocket" and after returning from her first run, the team principal and skipper was happy with the outing.

"It was great to be back out on Auckland waters, delivering perfect conditions for our first commissioning sail of BRITANNIA," Ainslie said.

"A huge thank you to the whole shore team and in particular the systems team for their efforts to get us out on the water.

"The early performance indications were good, but we need to maximise our time on the water. The hard work continues."

The second AC75 Luna Rossa boat was also launched in the presence of the families of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, while American Magic also completed their first sailing session on board their newly-launched AC75 PATRIOT.

"We went off the dock thinking that if the breeze filled in, we'd have a good sail," said Terry Hutchinson, skipper and executive director of American Magic.

"Straight away, we came into 21 knots [of pressure], and we were into it. This really demonstrates the confidence that the sailors have in everyone on the team."

The first chance that all teams will have to pitch themselves against each other will be in America's Cup World Series and 'Christmas Race', which starts on December 17.

