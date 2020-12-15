INEOS TEAM UK's David 'Freddie' Carr talks culture and winning with former All Black Dan Carter

1:10 David 'Freddie' Carr believes INEOS TEAM UK learned some great lessons from rugby legend Dan Carter, as they seek to become the first British team to win the America's Cup David 'Freddie' Carr believes INEOS TEAM UK learned some great lessons from rugby legend Dan Carter, as they seek to become the first British team to win the America's Cup

David 'Freddie' Carr of INEOS TEAM UK lifts the lid on a morning kickabout with the former New Zealand All Black, Dan Carter, talks top speeds, and provides insights about the role of a grinder on board an America's Cup AC75.

After years of preparations, shortly four America's Cup teams will be able to race against each other for the first time, as the road to the America's Cup match begins.

For INEOS TEAM UK, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team and New York Yacht Club's American Magic, their goal is to become the one who will challenge the defender of the Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in March.

The route to doing that will be the PRADA Challenger Selection Series and the warm-ups for that series start on December 17, live on Sky Sports Mix from 2am.

The PRADA America's Cup World Series Auckland and PRADA Christmas Race will take place over four days and every team, including the defenders, will race against each other.

From a British perspective, Sir Ben Ainslie is leading INEOS TEAM UK and they are bidding to become the first British team to ever win the America's Cup.

The Auld Mug is the oldest trophy in international sport, pre-dating the modern Olympic Games by 45 years, and yet it has never been won by a British team.

Ahead of these opening contests, Ainslie and his team-mates took some time to meet a sportsman who knows all about succeeding on the greatest stage of all.

"We actually got off-site for a morning and went to Eden Park to have a kick around with Dan Carter," David 'Freddie' Carr, one of INEOS TEAM UK's grinders, said to Sky Sports.

"He shared his experiences of high-pressure sporting situations and talked at great length about the Rugby World Cup final in 2015 and how he dealt with that pressure.

Carter set the standard as New Zealand's fly-half for years and helped the All Blacks win back-to-back Rugby World Cups

"It was a brilliant thing to do. We all know that the New Zealand All Blacks team, from 2010 probably up to the modern day, is considered one of the greatest sports teams of all-time. We just had a lot of questions for him around the culture within the All Blacks.

"We spoke about what makes that winning culture and how they worked together, not only as the starting XV but the wider group.

"A lot of those lessons translate over to us as a sailing team, and then into the design group as well. It was a great morning.

"It's safe to say that we'll stick to sailing and not kicking rugby balls, we were useless at that," he added with a smile.

Epic day! @DanCarter we are your number two team though, right? 🇬🇧 https://t.co/i4q1GGbPd8 — INEOS TEAM UK (@INEOSTEAMUK) December 10, 2020

Carr, who is one of the grinders on board INEOS TEAM UK's race boat - BRITANNIA - went on to explain more about the speeds they'll be reaching out on Auckland's waters.

"Over 50 knots for sure, which is mind-blowing in the sailing world," he noted.

"In 2007, America's Cup boats were considered fast if they went at speeds of 13 knots! It just goes to show how far the sport has come in the last 13 years.

It's beyond belief and I think that it will blow people's minds, whether you're a sailing fan or a non-sailing fan alike. David 'Freddie' Carr (Image Credit: Harry KH)

"It's pretty close to 60mph... you'll see the boats sitting down wind at 60mph. With the boundaries on the racecourse, you keep on getting thrown into each other.

"It's just indescribable, when you've got two boats bow-to-bow coming together at a closing speed of 120mph. There's 11 crew on one boat and 11 on the other, and together they're having a massive game of chicken on an ice rink!"

Also, part of every race within the America's Cup contest, there's always a pre-start, which is an incredibly exciting two-minute period ahead of the gun going off.

"In the pre-start, both boats are doing a dance around each other at high-speeds to try and be in the best place possible, when the clock hits zero. That's when you'll see the really close engagements. Look out for them!"

While two race boats are dancing, Carr will be on board one of them, performing his role as a grinder. It's a physical position and the grinders are often described as the 'human batteries'.

"Everything above the water, all of the sails above the hull, are powered by muscles. We have seven grinders who are moving winches, hydraulic pumps, and we're moving and pumping the sails to get the boat going as fast as possible.

"We do a lot of physical conditioning. We do 15 hours of grinding a week in the gym, so actually when you come out to grind on the water, it can be a little bit easier.

"You need to be very aware of your effort level because if you push too hard and blow yourself up, you stop the boat sailing well. You have to be very dialled into your numbers.

"It's a lot of fun! It's the thrill of a lifetime and I feel absolutely privileged to sail, race on these boats, with the group that I'm working with."

