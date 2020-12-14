Rugby World Cup 2023: England draw Japan; Wales to face Australia; Ireland and Scotland get South Africa
England get Japan and Argentina in Pool D; Scotland and Ireland to face the Springboks in Pool B; Wales will play Australia and Fiji in a repeat of the 2019 draw; France and All Blacks in Pool A along with Italy
By Keith Moore
Last Updated: 14/12/20 12:28pm
England have been drawn alongside Japan and Argentina for the Rugby World Cup 2023, while Ireland and Scotland will face defending champions South Africa.
Hosts France will face the All Blacks and Italy in Pool A, while Wales will play against Australia and Fiji in Pool C in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup pool stage draw.
More to follow...
Rugby World Cup 2023 pools
Pool A
New Zealand
France
Italy
Americas 1
Africa 1
Pool B
South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Asia/Pacific 1
Europe 2
Pool C
Wales
Australia
Fiji
Europe 1
Final Qualifier Winner
Pool D
England
Japan
Argentina
Oceania 1
Americas 2
Due to the impact of coronavirus on the international calendar, the draw was based on the rankings on January 1, with South Africa, England, New Zealand and Wales in the first band.
Ireland, Australia, France and Japan were in the second band, and Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy in the third band.