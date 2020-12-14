Rugby World Cup 2023: England draw Japan; Wales to face Australia; Ireland and Scotland get South Africa

England topped their pool in Japan last year and beat the Wallabies and the All Blacks in the knockout stages, but fell at the final hurdle in Tokyo

England have been drawn alongside Japan and Argentina for the Rugby World Cup 2023, while Ireland and Scotland will face defending champions South Africa.

Hosts France will face the All Blacks and Italy in Pool A, while Wales will play against Australia and Fiji in Pool C in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup pool stage draw.

More to follow...

Rugby World Cup 2023 pools

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Americas 1

Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Asia/Pacific 1

Europe 2

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Europe 1

Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Oceania 1

Americas 2

Due to the impact of coronavirus on the international calendar, the draw was based on the rankings on January 1, with South Africa, England, New Zealand and Wales in the first band.

Ireland, Australia, France and Japan were in the second band, and Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy in the third band.