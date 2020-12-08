England to play South Africa and Australia at Twickenham in 2021 autumn internationals

South Africa beat England in last year's Rugby World Cup final

England will play world champions South Africa and Australia at Twickenham in November 2021.

Eddie Jones' side will play three Test matches next autumn, beginning their campaign against a yet-to-be-decided 'emerging nation' on November 6.

They face Australia the following weekend in a repeat of the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, which England won 40-16.

It will be the eighth time England have faced the Wallabies under head coach Jones, who has won all seven Tests against his native country.

England sign off for 2021 against South Africa on November 20 in what will be the first meeting between the teams since last year's Rugby World Cup final, which the Springboks won 32-12.

England, who were unable to play southern hemisphere opposition this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, won the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup with a sudden-death extra-time victory against France last Sunday.

"These will be some good games of rugby and tough tests for us as we work to improve ourselves as a team," said Jones.

"South Africa are world champions and we'll be looking to benchmark ourselves against them.

"Australia are rapidly improving, have a lot of new talent coming through and good coaches like Dave Rennie and Scott Wisemantel, who we know well.

"We've not had the chance to play southern hemisphere teams this year so it will be a good chance to see where we are up to and hopefully some great rugby for our supporters to enjoy."