LISTEN: Kevin Sinfield on Will Greenwood's Podcast

​​​​​​Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat to rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield on the podcast this week, after his epic challenge of seven marathons in seven days...

On Monday, Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield finished an astonishing seven marathons in seven days to support his former team-mate Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, raising over £1m.

Sinfield completed each of his seven marathons in well under four hours too, in aid of Burrow, who is fighting the disease. His original target was £77,777.

The pair played together at Leeds in Super League for 15 seasons before Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with the disease 12 months ago.

Elsewhere on the podcast this week, Greenwood and Cox review the final weekend of the Autumn Nations Cup - including the major refereeing decisions which went England's way.

The team also look ahead to the weekend and the start of the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup, while also looking back on the Tri-Nations.

