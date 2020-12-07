Kevin Sinfield raises over £1m for Motor Neurone Disease in marathon challenge

Kevin Sinfield has run seven marathons in seven days in support of Rob Burrow and the MND Association

Kevin Sinfield's has completed seven marathons in seven days and raised over £1m for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The tally had passed £1.1m when the Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Sinfield completed his seventh and final marathon on Monday morning in a time of three hours and 41 minutes.

Sinfield is raising money in support of his former Rhinos colleague Rob Burrow, who is fighting the disease. His original target was £77,777.

The pair played together played alongside at Leeds in Super League for 15 seasons before Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with the disease 12 months ago.

The number seven features prominently due to it being the one most associated with Burrow throughout his playing career.

Speaking before he set off on the first of his seven marathons last week, Sinfield said: "You miss challenges when you finish playing and I've been fortunate enough to run a few marathons for charity, but this is obviously very close to all of us.

"This means we get keep Rob in the forefront of everyone's minds, especially with it being in the run-up to Christmas. We hope to raise lots of money and raise plenty of awareness.

"Any way we can make sure he's at the forefront of people's minds, we will. We've all got the No. 7 on our backs and he is so overwhelmed by the support he's had."

Sky Sports rugby league pundit Terry O'Connor on his admiration for what Kevin Sinfield is doing to raise money and awareness for Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association:

"I think Kevin Sinfield has always been a leader - a clean-living lad on and off the field. He's a person who inspires everybody around him. For me, he's Leeds Rhinos' greatest ever captain - a champion in every sense of the word.

"I remember talking to him a few months ago when he decided to take on this challenge and I was flabbergasted with what he was intending to do. I even questioned whether it would be too much.

"Kevin's response? "A challenge isn't a challenge, unless it's challenging". I'll never forget that response, which is a mark of the man.

"The strapline for this challenge should be 'One in a Million'. After all, how many other people would be able to complete this challenge? If anyone spoke to Sir Mo Farah or any long-distance runners, I'll bet the house that their training would not enable them to do seven marathons in seven days."