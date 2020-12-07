Champions Cup 2020/21: What is the format? Which teams from the Premiership, PRO14 and Top 14 feature?

Exeter Chiefs won last season's Champions Cup final at Ashton Gate

The Heineken Champions Cup kicks off on Friday night when Northampton host Bordeaux-Begles at Franklin's Gardens in a new-look format for the competition.

Due to the impact of coronavirus on the season's fixtures, European Professional Club Rugby has changed the configuration of the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup for the 2020/21 campaign.

There are 24 teams in the Champions Cup, made up of the top eight teams from the Premiership, the PRO14 and Top 14. In the case of the Top 14, the top-eight rankings were decided by how the standings finished in March, when the season was ended due to the pandemic.

The same was the case for the PRO14, with the top four teams from each group in March - when the season was suspended - making it into the Champions Cup. The South African sides were not eligible.

The Premiership's places were taken by the final standings at the end of the interrupted season.

The teams were put into four tiers; the top two from each league in tier one, third and fourth from each league in tier two, and so on.

Wasps are in Pool A and will play Montpellier and the Dragons

Tier one (first and second-ranked side from each league): Exeter, Wasps, Leinster, Ulster, Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon

(first and second-ranked side from each league): Exeter, Wasps, Leinster, Ulster, Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon Tier two (third and fourth-ranked side from each league): Bristol, Bath, Edinburgh, Munster, Toulon, Racing 92

(third and fourth-ranked side from each league): Bristol, Bath, Edinburgh, Munster, Toulon, Racing 92 Tier three (fifth and sixth-ranked side from each league): Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Connacht, Scarlets, La Rochelle, Clermont Auvergne

(fifth and sixth-ranked side from each league): Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Connacht, Scarlets, La Rochelle, Clermont Auvergne Tier four (seventh and eighth-ranked side from each league): Gloucester, Northampton, Glasgow, Dragons, Toulouse, Montpellier

The teams were then drawn into two pools on October 28. Each pool got one team from each league in each tier, which ended with the following groupings:

Pool A

Tier one: Bordeaux-Bègles

Tier one: Leinster

Tier one: Wasps

Tier two: Bath

Tier two: Edinburgh

Tier two: Toulon

Tier three: La Rochelle

Tier three: Sale Sharks

Tier three: Scarlets

Tier four: Dragons

Tier four: Montpellier

Tier four: Northampton Saints

Ulster are the tier one side from the PRO14 in Pool B

Pool B

Tier one: Exeter Chiefs

Tier one: Lyon

Tier one: Ulster

Tier two: Bristol Bears

Tier two: Munster

Tier two: Racing 92

Tier three: Clermont Auvergne

Tier three: Connacht

Tier three: Harlequins

Tier four: Glasgow Warriors

Tier four: Gloucester

Tier four: Toulouse

Teams only have two opponents each in pool stages

In terms of fixtures, teams from tier one will only play against teams in tier four in their own pool, and teams in tier two will only play teams in tier three in their own pool. However, no team will play a team from their own league, only the two from outside their league in a home and away format.

For example, as the tier one side in Pool A from the PRO14, Leinster will play the tier four sides in Pool A from the Top 14 and the Premiership, so Leinster's two opponents are Northampton and Montpellier.

Leinster are in Pool A and will play Northampton Saints and Montpellier

As the tier two side in Pool B from the Premiership, Bristol play the tier three sides in Pool B from the PRO14 and the Top 14, so the Bears' two opponents are Connacht and Clermont Auvergne.

At the end of the pool stages, the top four teams from each pool go into the quarter-finals, which will be played over two legs, home and away, in the following format:

QF1: Number one-ranked team in Pool A v Number four-ranked club in Pool B

Number one-ranked team in Pool A v Number four-ranked club in Pool B QF2: Number two-ranked team in Pool B v Number three-ranked club in Pool A

Number two-ranked team in Pool B v Number three-ranked club in Pool A QF3: Number two-ranked team in Pool A v Number three-ranked club in Pool B

Number two-ranked team in Pool A v Number three-ranked club in Pool B QF4: Number one-ranked team in Pool B v Number four-ranked club in Pool A

The semi-finals are single-leg play-offs as they have been each year, as is the final, which takes place in Marseilles on May 22, 2021.

Challenge Cup

Bristol won last season's Challenge Cup

The Challenge Cup is made up of 14 teams; four from the Premiership, four from the PRO14 and six from the Top 14.

The teams were split into two tiers, with tier one consisting of ninth and tenth in the Premiership (Worcester Warriors and London Irish), ninth and 10th-ranked in the PRO14 (Benetton and Cardiff Blues), and ninth, 10th and 11th in the TOP 14 (Bayonne, Castres and Brive).

Tier two consists of the 11th and 12th-ranked teams from the PRO14 (Ospreys and Zebre) and Premiership (Leicester Tigers and Newcastle - the Falcons were ranked 12th as the team promoted from the Championship. They are joined by 12th, 13th and 14th in the Top 14 (Pau, Agen and Stade Francais).

Cardiff Blues will play Newcastle Falcons and Stade Francais

As is the case in the Champions Cup, teams will not play a side from their own league or their own tier. Due to the fact that there is an extra Top 14 team in each tier, one team from the PRO14 and one team from the Premiership in each pool will only play French opposition.

All the clubs will be in one group for the tournament, with the top eight at the end of the pool stage entering into a Last 16 knockout stage with the eight teams that finished fifth to eighth in the two Champions Cup pools.

The top four teams in the Challenge Cup standings will host a play-off, while the next-best four will play away against their Champions Cup opponents.

Zebre host Bayonne in the first round of the Challenge Cup

The format will be as follows:

Last 16

Challenge Cup 1 v Champions Cup 8

Challenge Cup 2 v Champions Cup 7

Challenge Cup 3 v Champions Cup 6

Challenge Cup 4 v Champions Cup 5

Champions Cup 4 v Challenge Cup 5

Champions Cup 3 v Challenge Cup 6

Champions Cup 2 v Challenge Cup 7

Champions Cup 1 v Challenge Cup 8

Quarter-finals

QF 1: winner Challenge Cup 1-Champions Cup 8 v winner Champions Cup 4-Challenge Cup 5

winner Challenge Cup 1-Champions Cup 8 v winner Champions Cup 4-Challenge Cup 5 QF 2: winner Challenge Cup 3-Champions Cup 6 v winner Champions Cup 2-Challenge Cup 7

winner Challenge Cup 3-Champions Cup 6 v winner Champions Cup 2-Challenge Cup 7 QF 3: winner Challenge Cup 2-Champions Cup 7 v winner Champions Cup 3-Challenge Cup 6

winner Challenge Cup 2-Champions Cup 7 v winner Champions Cup 3-Challenge Cup 6 QF 4: winner Challenge Cup 4-Champions Cup 5 v winner Champions Cup 1-Challenge Cup 8

Each team in the last 16 is given a ranking, with the top four teams in the Challenge Cup taking rankings one to four. The Champions Cup teams, in order of their final points tally, take rankings five to 12. The final four ranking places are taken by the bottom four in the Challenge Cup.

When teams progress to the quarter-finals from the last 16, it is the higher-ranked team that will host their quarter-final.

As is the case in the Champions Cup, the semi-finals are unchanged, while the final also takes place in Marseilles, on Friday, May 21, 2021.