England 22-19 France player ratings: Billy Vunipola and Maro Itoje to the fore in final

Maro Itoje tackles Hassane Kolingar in England's win over France

England player ratings from the Autumn Nations Cup final, where France ppushed the hosts all the way before losing 22-19.

15 Elliot Daly: Saw more of him in attack than in previous games during the autumn, but at times unsteady in defence. 7/10

14 Anthony Watson: Presented with a sniff of the try-line but was well marshalled by the French defence, summing up his afternoon. 6/10

Elliot Daly got into the attack more for England against France

13 Henry Slade: Carried hard and showed one or two flourishes in attack. His best game of the autumn. 7/10

12 Owen Farrell: Kicked the decisive penalty but otherwise it was a disappointing game for the captain who was below his usual standards with the boot. 6/10

11 Jonny May: Like Watson, his threat was nullified by the French defence and was unable to show some of the scintillating play he has done throughout the autumn. 6/10

10 George Ford: England barely fired a shot in attack with Ford unable to inspire his team. 6/10

Ellis Genge just could not quite get over the try-line at the end of the first half

9 Ben Youngs: Not a day that will be remembered for English half-back play. Made no impression. 6/10

1 Ellis Genge: Spilt the ball forward, ending a sustained home barrage at the end of the first half. Otherwise muscular on the charge. 7/10

2 Jamie George: Another to produce a performance which was not up to the high standards he has set. Floundered at Matthieu Jalibert for France's try. 6/10

3 Kyle Sinckler: A quiet afternoon but rolled up his sleeves when he needed to. England's scrum dominated. 7/10

Billy Vunipola was a huge presence for England again

4 Maro Itoje: Won the crucial penalty that allowed Farrell to kick the winning goal. Never stopped. 8/10

5 Joe Launchbury: Has re-established himself in the second row but could not impose himself in this game. 6/10

6 Tom Curry: For once the Sale Sharks flanker was over-shadowed by his opposite number, although was named player of the tournament for his previous impressive displays this autumn. 6/10

7 Sam Underhill: He fell foul of the referee several times and was taken off early in the second half. Again, disappointing by his high standards. 6/10

8 Billy Vunipola: A rallying point for England who never stopped charging into the heart of France's defence. Was named man of the match. 8/10