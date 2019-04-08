Neil Robertson warms up for World Snooker Championship with China Open success

Neil Robertson won the China Open with victory on Sunday

Neil Robertson underlined his status as one of the leading contenders for the World Championship later this month by defeating Jack Lisowski in the final of the China Open.

The Australian - a runner-up to Ronnie O'Sullivan in both the Players Championship and Tour Championship last month - avoided a third successive final defeat with an 11-4 victory over Lisowski in Beijing.

Robertson built up an 8-1 advantage in the first session, the highlight of which was a magnificent 141 break in the second frame, en route to collecting the 16th ranking title of his career.

Lisowski was seeking to avenge his loss to Robertson in the final of the Riga Masters last July but the Englishman was powerless to stop the onslaught.

An opening 86 and that 141 clearance laid the groundwork for Robertson to open up a 4-0 lead and further breaks of 74, 100 and 65 ushered the left-hander into a commanding position.

Robertson moved up three places to number four in the world rankings

Needing just three more frames for victory, the relentless Robertson moved to the brink of glory with breaks of 91 and 50 though Lisowski battled back to take the next two frames.

Robertson would not be denied and a 79 break got him over the line for a win that will see him move up three places to number four in the world rankings ahead of his trip to the Crucible in two weeks' time.

This is the third ranking title of the season for Robertson - adding to his triumphs at the Riga Masters and Welsh Open - a feat he has never before achieved.

