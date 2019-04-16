Jimmy White falls short in his bid to qualify for World Snooker Championship

Jimmy White's hopes of reaching the World Championship were dashed

Jimmy White's hopes of reaching the Crucible for the first time in 13 years were dashed by Ali Carter in the World Championship qualifiers.

Carter, ranked 19th in the world and a two-time runner-up at the Crucible, beat the 56-year-old White 10-4 in the second round of qualifying at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

White, who lost in six world championship finals, was two wins away from a return to the Crucible after his 10-5 victory over Ross Bulman on Saturday.

Carter will play John Astley in the final qualifier after he beat Michael White 10-6.

Peter Ebdon and another former world champion, Ken Doherty, were also knocked out after losing 10-8 to Michael Georgiou and 10-4 to Scott Donaldson respectively.

Graeme Dott, world champion in 2006, Joe Perry, Matthew Selt, plus Chinese quartet Lyu Haotian, Yan Bingtao, Liang Wenbo and Li Hang were among those who reached the final qualifying round.

