Judd Trump through to third round at UK Championship in York
By PA Media
Last Updated: 01/12/19 10:25pm
Judd Trump eased into the third round of the UK Championship with a straightforward 6-1 win over China's Mei Xiwen.
The world No 1 stormed into a strong 4-0 lead in York as Mei struggled to get a foothold in the match.
Mei then pulled back a frame before Trump won the next two in succession to seal the win and book a third-round meeting with veteran Nigel Bond, who edged past Louis Heathcote 6-5.
Top 20 players Ding Junhui and Ali Carter will meet in the next round following respective 6-2 wins over Michael Georgiou and Robert Milkins.
Scotland's Graeme Dott cruised past Yuan Sijun in a 6-0 win, while world No 13 Jack Lisowski beat 2006 UK Championship winner Peter Ebdon 6-2.
Elsewhere, Ben Woollaston overcame Scott Donaldson 6-4, Stuart Carrington lost 6-2 to China's Yan Bingtao and Mark Davis won 6-4 against Fan Zhengyi.
For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.