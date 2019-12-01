Judd Trump through to third round at UK Championship in York

Judd Trump made light work of China's Mei Xiwen in York

Judd Trump eased into the third round of the UK Championship with a straightforward 6-1 win over China's Mei Xiwen.

The world No 1 stormed into a strong 4-0 lead in York as Mei struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Mei then pulled back a frame before Trump won the next two in succession to seal the win and book a third-round meeting with veteran Nigel Bond, who edged past Louis Heathcote 6-5.

Top 20 players Ding Junhui and Ali Carter will meet in the next round following respective 6-2 wins over Michael Georgiou and Robert Milkins.

Graeme Dott completed a whitewash victory

Scotland's Graeme Dott cruised past Yuan Sijun in a 6-0 win, while world No 13 Jack Lisowski beat 2006 UK Championship winner Peter Ebdon 6-2.

Elsewhere, Ben Woollaston overcame Scott Donaldson 6-4, Stuart Carrington lost 6-2 to China's Yan Bingtao and Mark Davis won 6-4 against Fan Zhengyi.

