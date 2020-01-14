Stephen Maguire comeback sends Neil Robertson out of Masters Snooker

Stephen Maguire produced a magical comeback to knock out Neil Robertson

Stephen Maguire produced a remarkable fightback to win five consecutive frames and send Neil Robertson out of the Masters.

After Mark Selby and Ding Junhui were sent packing on Sunday, Maguire managed another first-round surprise at Alexandra Palace following his 6-5 victory.

The 38-year-old Scot appeared to be heading for an early exit after Robertson made breaks of 76, 136, 71 and 45 to race into a 5-1 lead.

But Maguire turned the match on its head, drawing level with the Australian, winner of the tournament in 2012, before overturning a 33-point deficit in the deciding frame to take the spoils.

"It was a crazy game and I can't believe I won that match," Maguire told Eurosport.

"He was the much better player all the way through the match and he should've put me to bed 6-0 or 6-1. He should've killed me but I could see the game turning.

"I've only come back from 4-0 down a couple of times in my career."

Maguire will take on world championship semi-finalist Dave Gilbert in the quarter-finals

Robertson, 37, added: "He deserved to win and I have no complaints. It's just unfortunate to go out of the Masters when I had it in my hands."

Maguire will face Dave Gilbert in the quarter-finals after the Englishman thrashed Northern Ireland's Mark Allen 6-1.

