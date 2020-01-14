Stephen Maguire comeback sends Neil Robertson out of Masters Snooker
Last Updated: 14/01/20 11:38am
Stephen Maguire produced a remarkable fightback to win five consecutive frames and send Neil Robertson out of the Masters.
After Mark Selby and Ding Junhui were sent packing on Sunday, Maguire managed another first-round surprise at Alexandra Palace following his 6-5 victory.
The 38-year-old Scot appeared to be heading for an early exit after Robertson made breaks of 76, 136, 71 and 45 to race into a 5-1 lead.
But Maguire turned the match on its head, drawing level with the Australian, winner of the tournament in 2012, before overturning a 33-point deficit in the deciding frame to take the spoils.
"It was a crazy game and I can't believe I won that match," Maguire told Eurosport.
"He was the much better player all the way through the match and he should've put me to bed 6-0 or 6-1. He should've killed me but I could see the game turning.
"I've only come back from 4-0 down a couple of times in my career."
Robertson, 37, added: "He deserved to win and I have no complaints. It's just unfortunate to go out of the Masters when I had it in my hands."
Maguire will face Dave Gilbert in the quarter-finals after the Englishman thrashed Northern Ireland's Mark Allen 6-1.
For those on the move, we will have the Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices and iPad, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.