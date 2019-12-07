Ronnie O'Sullivan will not compete in 2020 Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan was the beaten finalist at this year's Masters tournament

Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from next month’s Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan lost 10-4 to Judd Trump in last year's final in London but will not be back in 2020 to try and reclaim the title he has won on six previous occasions.

World Snooker issued a statement claiming the seven-time champion had withdrawn due to "personal reasons."

But O'Sullivan disputed that, insisting he "just did not want to play in it this year."

"I did not enter the tournament. Everything is fine and I feel it is a mistake on World Snooker's part," he told Eurosport, who he has been working with as a pundit during this week's UK Championship in York.

"There were certainly no personal reasons so the 'personal reasons' bit is news to me. I just chose not to enter.

"I think World Snooker felt they needed to put something out and saying personal reasons was a bit strong.

"Hopefully they will correct it and say everything is fine.

"It is a fantastic tournament but I just did not want to play in it this year. I am looking forward to doing some other stuff.

"The Masters is such a great tournament and I think that spot should go to somebody who is dedicated to the game, loves the game and is going to give 110 per cent.

"At the moment I am just playing to enjoy. The place is better off going to somebody else."

The world's top 16 players qualify for the event which takes place from January 12 to 19.

Ali Carter - the player ranked 17th in the world - will now take his place.

O'Sullivan was knocked out at the last-16 stage of this week's UK Championship by China's Ding Junhui.