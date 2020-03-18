Snooker News

Home

Former snooker player Willie Thorne has been diagnosed with leukaemia

Last Updated: 18/03/20 7:14pm

Willie Thorne says he is battling with leukaemia
Willie Thorne says he is battling with leukaemia

Former snooker player Willie Thorne has revealed he has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The 66-year-old from Leicester who went by the nickname 'Mr Maximum' revealed on Twitter he was battling with the illness.

Thorne said: "I realise everybody is having a tough time, mine's just got worse. I've been diagnosed with leukaemia. I'm devastated, start chemotherapy tomorrow.

"I'm in Spain where the health care is hopefully second to none. Love to you all, Willie x."

Also See:

Thorne was a popular figure among snooker fans during the 1980s.

He won The Classic, a prestigious tournament held in Bournemouth, in 1985 and was runner-up in the UK Championship that same year, losing an epic final to Steve Davis.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK