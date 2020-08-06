John Higgins makes maximum 147 break at World Snooker Championship

John Higgins scored only the 11th 147 break at the Crucible

John Higgins lit up this year's World Snooker Championship with a stunning maximum 147 break in his second round match against Kurt Maflin at the Crucible.

Higgins potted 15 reds and 15 blacks before clearing up the colours to record the 11th maximum break in Crucible history and keep alive his hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The 2019 finalist, who trailed 5-3 overnight, made a strong start to the morning session and reduced the deficit to one.

Norwegian Kurt Maflin responded with the next frame before he moved three ahead after a break of 97.

Four-time world champion Higgins hit back in the final frame of the session with a sparkling maximum, the first achieved at the Sheffield venue since Stephen Hendry in 2012.

It is the 10th 147 the Scot has made in his career, but he trails Marflin 7-5 while Mark Selby is 3-1 up against Noppon Saengkham.

For those on the move, we will have the Pool & Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.