Snooker News

Home

Judd Trump hits fifth career maximum break at Northern Ireland Open

World No 1 and defending Northern Ireland Open champion Judd Trump fires in a 147 clearance against teenager Gao Yang at the tournament which is being held in Milton Keynes due to coronavirus restrictions

Last Updated: 18/11/20 7:10pm

Judd Trump makes a 147 clearance at the Northern Ireland Open
Judd Trump makes a 147 clearance at the Northern Ireland Open

Defending champion Judd Trump hit his fifth career maximum break at the Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday.

The world No 1 made the 147 clearance in the third frame of a 4-0 victory over 16-year-old Gao Yang in the second round in Milton Keynes.

It was a brilliant performance from Trump, who hit two other century breaks during the match.

The 31-year-old first achieved the feat in 2013 while his most recent maximum prior to this event came at the German Masters in 2018.

Trump, who has beaten Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final for the last two years, will take on Belgian Luca Brecel in the third round.

Also See:

The Northern Ireland Open was moved to England because of coronavirus restrictions.

For those on the move, we will have the Mosconi Cup & latest Snooker events covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK