World Pool Masters: David Alcaide set to begin defence against either Billy Thorpe or Skyler Woodward
This year's World Pool Masters runs from May 22-25 at Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar and you can watch the drama unfold live on Sky Sports with Spain's David Alcaide looking to win his third title
Last Updated: 13/05/21 1:17pm
Spain's David Alcaide will begin his World Pool Masters title defence against the winner of the all-American clash between Billy Thorpe or Skyler Woodward.
Alcaide, a two-time winner of the tournament, winning the 2017 event and again in 2019, is one of the top seven players in the ranking who have been seeded through to the last 16.
The remaining 16 players in the field will battle it out in the preliminary round, including the clash between Thorpe and Woodward.
Other fixtures include Women's World Champion Kelly Fisher up against Australian Justin Sajich, with the winner set to face Alex Kazakis in the last 16.
World Champion Fedor Gorst will face either Shane van Boening or debutant Jakub Koniar of Slovakia.
Albanian Masters rookie Max Lechner will meet either Mieszko Fortunski or Kristina Ktach, while Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw will face wither Niels Feijen or Jeffrey De Luna.
World Pool Masters: Last 16 matches
David Alcaide vs Billy Thorpe/Skyler Woodward
Alexander Kazakis vs Kelly Fisher/Justin Sajich
Naoyuki Oi vs Eklent Kaci/Petri Makkonen
Jayson Shaw vs Niels Feijen/Jeffrey De Luna
Fedor Gorst vs Shane van Boening/Jakub Koniar
Max Lechner vs Mieszko Fortunksi/Kristina Ktach
Joshua Filler vs Chris Melling/Sanjin Pehlivanovic
Albin Ouschan vs Denis Grabe/Roberto Gomez
