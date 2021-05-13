World Pool Masters: David Alcaide set to begin defence against either Billy Thorpe or Skyler Woodward

Spain's David Alcaide is the reigning World Pool Masters champion

Spain's David Alcaide will begin his World Pool Masters title defence against the winner of the all-American clash between Billy Thorpe or Skyler Woodward.

Alcaide, a two-time winner of the tournament, winning the 2017 event and again in 2019, is one of the top seven players in the ranking who have been seeded through to the last 16.

The remaining 16 players in the field will battle it out in the preliminary round, including the clash between Thorpe and Woodward.

Britain's Kelly Fisher will fancy her chances of causing an upset or two at the tournament in Gibraltar

Other fixtures include Women's World Champion Kelly Fisher up against Australian Justin Sajich, with the winner set to face Alex Kazakis in the last 16.

World Champion Fedor Gorst will face either Shane van Boening or debutant Jakub Koniar of Slovakia.

Albanian Masters rookie Max Lechner will meet either Mieszko Fortunski or Kristina Ktach, while Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw will face wither Niels Feijen or Jeffrey De Luna.

World Pool Masters: Last 16 matches

David Alcaide vs Billy Thorpe/Skyler Woodward

Alexander Kazakis vs Kelly Fisher/Justin Sajich

Naoyuki Oi vs Eklent Kaci/Petri Makkonen

Jayson Shaw vs Niels Feijen/Jeffrey De Luna

Fedor Gorst vs Shane van Boening/Jakub Koniar

Max Lechner vs Mieszko Fortunksi/Kristina Ktach

Joshua Filler vs Chris Melling/Sanjin Pehlivanovic

Albin Ouschan vs Denis Grabe/Roberto Gomez

