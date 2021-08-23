Mark Williams collects British Open title, 24 years after winning his first

Mark Williams added a second British Open title to his list of achievements (Imaginechina via AP Images)

Mark Williams was able to add a second British Open title to his list of achievements, 24 years after his first with a 6-4 win over Gary Wilson in the final on Sunday.

The 46-year-old Welshman saved his best until last with two century breaks in a final which had been neck and neck until the former world No 1 clinched the final two frames on the spin.

"This has got to be up there because I was lucky to get through a lot of my rounds," Williams told ITV 4.

"I should have gone out at least two or three times. And tonight, I felt I played really solid all the way through and the best I have played all week.

"I try my guts out every time I play. Most of the times I don't play great but I am still out there trying. It may not look like it sometimes, but I still am. I assure you!

"We are just lucky to be playing at the minute and having the crowd back is brilliant, so hopefully it continues."

The oldest ranking event winners. MJW is 46 yrs, 154 days old.



50 yrs, 14 days - Ray Reardon (1982 Pro Players Tournament)

46 yrs, 221 days - Doug Mountjoy (1989 Classic)

46 yrs, 172 days - Doug Mountjoy (1988 UK Championship)

46 yrs, 0 days - Mark Williams (2021 Pro Series) — David Hendon (@davehendon) August 22, 2021

After showing signs of class in his last-four win over Jimmy Robertson on Saturday, Williams went 2-1 up with a break of 111 in the third frame.

Wilson responded impressively and a 101 break saw him go ahead for the first time at the end of the fifth, but in the first edition of the British Open since 2004, the Welsh Potting Machine quickly wrestled back the initiative.

A break of 115 in the ninth frame put Williams on the verge of another title and his experience told with a composed final frame to clinch more silverware.

It brought the successful return of the British Open to an end with two 147s registered during the tournament, one by John Higgins, who had been the most recent winner before Williams triumphed on Sunday, and the other by Ali Carter.

