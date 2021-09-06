US Open Pool Championship: Judd Trump to open up against American Joe Magee

Judd Trump will play at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City (Imaginechina via AP Images)

Former snooker world champion Judd Trump will open his US Open Pool Championship campaign against American Joe Magee in Atlantic City from September 13 - live on Sky Sports.

Trump is the latest snooker star to try his hand at crossing disciplines, following the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.

The 22-time world snooker ranking event winner goes into the tournament on the back of winning five titles on the tour, including the World Grand Prix.

Great to see the players excited with this news, first event back with spectators. 33 tables, 256 players, fans - the atmosphere at this event is going to be unbelievable 🤩 https://t.co/wH7jPaP5F6 — Emily Frazer (@EmFrazer) September 2, 2021

Joshua Filler, the 2019 champion, starts his defence against America's Joseph Byler in the opening match of the tournament.

Shane Van Boening and Earl Strickland will start their hunts for a sixth title against Francesco Candela of Italy and the USA's Adam Martin respectively.

World No 1 Albin Ouschan begins against Scott Haas.

👀 @judd147t has his eyes set on #USOpenPool glory! Could the former World Snooker Champion go all the way?



🇺🇸 Watch his interview in full now!



🔗 https://t.co/6MYJHJ6p60 — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) September 2, 2021

Europe's Mosconi Cup hero Jayson Shaw starts his campaign against Esteban Robles, while wheelchair pool player Henrik Larsson goes up against Max Watanabe.

Veteran Darren Appleton faces Jonathan L Smith, with women's world 9-ball champion Kelly Fisher taking on Leo Ott.

