Mosconi Cup: Jayson Shaw returns to Team Europe for tournament at Alexandra Palace

Jayson Shaw returns for Team Europe at this year's Mosconi Cup

MVP Jayson Shaw will return for Team Europe at the Mosconi Cup, becoming captain Alex Lely's first wild card pick joining Albin Ouschan and David Alcaide.

The Scot will compete in his sixth consecutive Mosconi Cup on the back of claiming two singles wins and two doubles wins in 2020 on the way to Europe's 11-3 rout of the USA.

Eagle Eye joins world champion and world No 1 Ouschan and 2019 World Pool Masters champion Alcaide on Lely's side so far.

Shaw was last year's MVP (Picture courtesy of Jake Asby/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Lely believes Shaw brings the full package, saying: "Jayson brings experience to the team. In the beginning, he was the younger one on the team and he won. He was on board when Europe lost in 2018 and 19.

"Through the years he has gained experience as he proved last year. When he won on the Euro Tour, he has since taken his game to the next level. We've not heard a lot from him this year, but I've watched him closely this year and he hasn't lost that demeanour.

"In previous years, he was very much a loose cannon but now he is able to balance that out with the proper balance and mindset needed for a Mosconi Cup. Last year he led by example on the table. He was the backbone not only at the table but behind closed doors on a social level. He is a driving force and engine."

Lely continued: "The Mosconi Cup is special, and it brings out something special from the players especially from the special players. He will be ready if people do not know, he will need little time to prove them wrong.

"It's all about intensity and preparation and he's been working hard for months now on his game, his fitness, and mental game. They should fear him."

