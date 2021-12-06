UK Championship: Zhao Xintong justifies the hype by winning title in York

Zhao Xintong claimed the UK Championship at the York Barbican

Zhao Xintong completed a convincing 10-5 win over Luca Brecel to claim the UK Championship crown in York.

The 24-year-old, who was competing in his first career final, took a 5-3 lead in the first session before converting his advantage in the evening session.

Zhao revealed his more immediate concern was to celebrate his historic triumph with a karaoke party back at his home in Sheffield.

"I will go home and have a good sleep, and maybe tomorrow I will sing karaoke," said Zhao, who trains at the Victoria Snooker Academy in the city. "I will do the song 'We Are The Champions'."

Big congrats to @WwwXintongzhao 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻everyone was just waiting for it to happen. Also to luca played amazing all tournament #talent #winners — reanne evans MBE (@evans_reanne) December 5, 2021

Zhao said he had a troubled night's sleep prior to the final having not wished to tempt fate by booking an additional night in a hotel prior to his thumping semi-final win over Barry Hawkins.

"I found a great hotel (in the end)," said Zhao. "I didn't want to make myself nervous, so I didn't book the hotel - because if I had lost, I could have gone to Sheffield and had karaoke yesterday."

Brecel was magnanimous in defeat and joined the chorus of praise for the 24-year-old, insisting he has now cemented his place at the top of the sport.

"Zhao just didn't give me a chance really," said Brecel. "I think he potted three times off my break-off and made 80, 90 breaks.

"You would think at the end he would crumble but he didn't, he just played the same stuff.

"If you make mistakes in a final it is disappointing but this time there was nothing I could do. He's only 24, he's in the top eight now and he's going to stay there until he dies."

Well done to @WwwXintongzhao absolutely amazing performance and achievement. Also unlucky to Luca great tournament. Both great lads.#Greatforsnooker — Mark Selby (@markjesterselby) December 5, 2021

Zhao's victory sees him move up to ninth place in the world rankings, making him eligible to compete at the invitational Masters tournament in London.

