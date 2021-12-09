Mosconi Cup: Team USA leading Europe heading into day three of 9-ball tournament in London

Team USA's Skyler Woodward was in blistering form on the baize (Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Team USA will take a surprise one-point lead against Europe into the third day of the Mosconi Cup at Alexandra Palace.

Jayson Shaw gave Europe a perfect start to the second day, before USA reeled off three straight wins.

However, David Alcaide and Eklent Kaci mounted a fabulous comeback from 4-1 down to defeat Jeremy Jones and Chris Reinhold to reduce the deficit to just a single point.

EUROPE WIN!



Unbelievable!! From 4-1 down, Kaçi and Alcaide have beaten Jones and Reinhold 5-4 to cut USA's overnight lead to one!#MosconiCup pic.twitter.com/4YaTX3zQYC — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) December 8, 2021

"We dodged a bullet again. We were looking to go 6-3 behind but Reinhold missed the ball and Alcaide and Kaçi showed a lot of heart and spirit and snatched that set away," said Team Europe captain Alex Lely.

"We are now trailing; we lost the session which hurts. We're under the gun and we really need to step it up.

"When the session is lost and then in the last match our two boys come out against Chris and JJ. Without disrespecting Chris and JJ, we were really hoping and expecting them to get it.

"Chris and JJ played some good shots and put them under the game. They had the win in their hands. They bottled it and we capitalised on that. It's the sort of momentum and big point that you hope to capitalise on."

Eklent Kaçi with a little bit of magic 🪄 #MosconiCup pic.twitter.com/ei0pzp29S9 — Matchroom Pool (@MatchroomPool) December 8, 2021

Jones, the opposing skipper, said: "It's very pleasing any time you win the session. That's the goal each day. You must be happy.

"Underdog, favourite, doesn't matter in the Mosconi Cup. We're happy with the win. The talent level that kid (Skyler Woodward) has, not only the talent, but he also doesn't always express it a lot, he is very knowledgeable when it comes down to pressure and when it comes to the shot. What I should do at the time meaning him, he knows.

"Last year we lost a lot of hill-hill matches and lags. We turned that around already."

