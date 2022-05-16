UK Open Pool Championship: Shane Van Boening, Joshua Filler, Jayson Shaw, Martin Gould and Gary Wilson all star at event

Newly crowned World Champion Shane Van Boening is one of the favourites for the UK Open Pool Championship (Pic courtesy of Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

World No 1 Shane Van Boening will be joined by snooker stars Martin Gould and Gary Wilson for the inaugural UK Open Pool Championship at the Copper Box Arena - live on Sky Sports.

Van Boening heads into the tournament as the newly crowned World Champion and starts his bid to become the first-ever UK Open winner against Brit James Channon.

Reigning World Pool Masters champion Joshua Filler meets Robert Hart whilst British favourites Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling face Ali Hirji Kheraj and Petr Urban, respectively.

Albin Ouschan will take on Sergio Lagunas whilst the World Snooker Tour's duo of Martin Gould and Gary Wilson take on Tashunka Schultz and Blaine Barcus.

Japan's Naoyuki Oi takes on Adam Humphries, while women's World 9-ball Champion Kelly Fisher faces Tayfun Teber.

