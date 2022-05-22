UK Open Pool Championship: Joshua Filler defeats Francisco Sanchez Ruiz at Copper Box Arena

Joshua Filler won the inaugural UK Open Pool Championship at the Copper Box Arena (photo courtesy of Taka G.Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Joshua Filler has won the inaugural 2022 UK Open Pool Championship at the Copper Box Arena in London after beating Francisco Sanchez Ruiz in the final.

The 24-year-old German ran away with the contest after claiming five racks in a row to come out 13-7 winner to add to his World Pool Masters title he won earlier this month.

"I'm not having a too bad of a month. It means the world to me. It was an incredible tournament," said Filler, whose Filler's victory sees him become the top-ranked European at Nineball world No 2.

"I was struggling at times. Fran played an awesome tournament. I said before the semis, you deserved to win them. The way you played the final from 7-5, I was waiting to see how I could win this final. The luck went on my side eventually. Fran is one of the best players."

Filler also won the World Pool Masters after beating Lo Ho Sum at the Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Filler continued: "It's the pressure you have as a player. When you come here you just want to win the tournament.

"Every match is just so tough with so many great players. We've seen Fran lose the first match then come here. It's the pressure."

Semi-Finals

David Alcaide 4-11 Joshua Filler

Shane Van Boening 4-11 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz

Final

Joshua Filler 13-7 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz

The 2022 World Cup of Pool is next up on Sky Sports. It will take place at the Brentwood Centre, Essex from June 14-19 with Efren "Bata" Reyes set to represent the Philippines as 32 countries battle it out for pride and their share of the $250,000 prize fund.

