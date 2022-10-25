Mosconi Cup 2022: Jayson Shaw and Tyler Styer return to action for this year's tournament

Jayson Shaw is back for Team Europe ahead of this year's Mosconi Cup in Las Vegas

Jayson Shaw has been confirmed as the first wild card pick for Team Europe at the 2022 Mosconi Cup with Tyler Styer returning for Jeremy Jones' Team USA.

Scotland's Shaw comes into the Mosconi Cup as a two-time MVP, claiming the crown in the last two editions of the transatlantic tussle between Europe and the USA.

'Eagle Eye' will head to Las Vegas looking to write a further chapter in an already storied career having been picked by Team Europe captain Alex Lely.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe raised the Mosconi Cup after beating USA 11-6 to move ahead in overall wins Team Europe raised the Mosconi Cup after beating USA 11-6 to move ahead in overall wins

"It's amazing to be back in the team again. I am super excited to be picked," he said.

"Alex Lely has a lot of experience with me on the team and I believe my leadership in the last few years with the team has been amazing. I am super excited and cannot wait to join back up with the team. It's a great feeling to represent Europe for the seventh year.

"It's been tough the last few times we've played in Las Vegas. I know it will be amazing. I have great memories and some bad ones. The memory that sticks out most for me was winning and when I played Shane (Van Boening) and beat him and went to stand."

"When it comes to taunting the American fans and getting them riled up, I love it. This is what the Mosconi Cup is about. It’s about getting in their heads. I am the man for that job. I like to get in their heads before it’s even started, and this year is no different. Get them all hot and bothered, and get under their skin. Get them frustrated, get them to hate me. The more hate I get, I love it. It brings out the best of me at the Mosconi Cup" Jayson Shaw

Meanwhile, Styer will return to Team USA as captain Jones looks to lead his American side to glory for the first time since 2019 with Van Boening, Oscar Dominguez, and Skyler Woodward already on the sheet.

Ready for the Mosconi Cup?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kelly Fisher hopes organisers can bring some extra ‘va-va-voom’ to the Mosconi Cup in the future by allowing women to compete again Kelly Fisher hopes organisers can bring some extra ‘va-va-voom’ to the Mosconi Cup in the future by allowing women to compete again

You can watch the 2022 Mosconi Cup from November 30 to December 3 at Bally's Las Vegas where Jeremy Jones' USA side will be looking to prevent Alex Lely's European side making it a hat-trick of titles - live on Sky Sports.

Team Europe currently lead the annual transatlantic 9-ball pool event 14-13 ahead of this year's event.