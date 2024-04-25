World Pool Masters: Ko Pin Yi is set to meet David Alcaide with Mosconi Cup captain Jayson Shaw also in action

Defending World Pool Masters champion Ko Pin Yi is set to meet David Alcaide in the opening match of this year's tournament in Hildesheim, Germany - live on Sky Sports.

World champion and world No 1 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz faces wild card James Aranas with Shane Van Boening, the only player to ever win the title back-to-back, seeking redemption as he faces Duong Quoc Hoang, who knocked out the 'South Dakota Kid' in last year's world championship.

Whichever of the two secures the win will be expected to face the winner of Jayson 'Eagle Eye' Shaw or Singapore's Aloysius Yapp.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Albin Ouschan will face former World Cup of Pool teammate Max Lechner in a battle of the Austrians.

The winner of that tie will then have to take on either world No 2 Fedor Gorst or 'The Panda' Mario He.

The winner between Joshua Filler and Eklent Kaçi, who will reunite following their clash in last year's UK Open final, will either compete against Wiktor Zielinski or defending US Open champion Ko Ping Chung, to complete the opening round match-ups.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What's the format?

World Pool Masters will maintain last year's most challenging format, with 16 players competing to take home a $40,000 share from an enticing $125,000 prize pool.

Opening round ties will be a race to 9 with the Matchroom break box [limiting the breaking area to just the space between the the two diamonds on the head rail], magic-racking [engineered to hold the balls in place before the break], and winner breaks in action [no alternate breaks] with the tournament stretching to a race to 10 for the quarter-finals, 11 for the semi-finals, and 13 for the final.

Round 1 Draw

Francis Sanchez Ruiz vs James Aranas

David Alcaide vs Ko Pin Yi

Joshua Filler vs Eklent Kaçi

Ko Ping Chung vs Wiktor Zielinski

Shane Van Boening vs Duong Quoc Hoang

Jayson Shaw vs Aloysius Yapp

Albin Ouschan vs Max Lechner

Fedor Gorst vs Mario He

The 2024 World Pool Masters is being played at Halle39, in Hildesheim, Germany from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, April 28 - live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.