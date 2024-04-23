World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams knocked out by Si Jiahui in last-frame thriller as seeds keep tumbling

Mark Williams' quest for a fourth World Snooker Championship title ended in the first round as he lost a last-frame thriller to 2023 semi-finalist Si Jiahui.

Sixth seed Williams - world champion in 2000, 2003 and 2018 - led 5-4 after Monday's opening session but then found himself 8-5 down as Si reeled off four frames in a row on Tuesday afternoon.

The 49-year-old then recovered from 9-7 down to force a decider but his Chinese opponent, 21, knocked in a nerveless break of 77 in the 19th frame to secure a second-round meeting with fellow qualifier Jak Jones.

Image: Si lost to Luca Brecel in the 2023 semi-finals in Sheffield

Williams' exit takes the number of seeds eliminated in the first round to six, with defending champion Luca Brecel, four-time winner Mark Selby, Ali Carter, Gary Wilson and Zhang Anda also dispatched.

Williams was hoping to become the oldest champion in the tournament's history, a record held by Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was 46 years and 148 days when he won the most recent of his seven Crucible trophies in 2022.

Will Williams return to World Championship next season?

Asked if he would be back at The Crucible next year, Williams said: "Who knows? I'll be 50 years of age.

"I'm not retiring, just treating every one as your last one. Fingers crossed you'll see me playing next year, who knows?

"I'm not considering my future really, just it's a tough game. You keep getting back to these venues and it's hard.

"Most of the ones for a while now, you've just got to treat it as if you're not going to get back here."

Image: Jak Jones is Si's second-round opponent this year after he beat 11th seed Zhang Anda at the weekend

Si wins Crucible cracker after last year's semi-final exit

Si led Luca Brecel 14-5 in last year's semi-final, only to lose the match 17-15 as Brecel won 12 of the next 13 frames in a Crucible-record comeback.

Si's clash with Williams was viewed as one of the ties of the first round, with Williams winning the previous tournament on the calendar, the Tour Championship in Manchester.

Williams defeated Judd Trump, Mark Allen and O'Sullivan - the top three players in the world rankings - in successive matches to claim his second ranking title of the season, after the British Open in Cheltenham in October.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But he could not get past SI in Sheffield as his opponent saved his highest break of the match for when it mattered most.

Si said: "The first half of the match was quite nip and tuck, neither of us had brilliant form. But later on he gave me a lot more chances to let me have that lead at 8-5.

"My opponent was really, really accurate towards the end so it went all the way to the deciding frame.

"I always thought 'I am the challenger who's trying to take him down', so I didn't really feel the pressure and that's how I won it."

Image: Dominic Dale is playing at The Crucible for the first time in 10 years

What else happened on Tuesday?

Elsewhere, 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson surged into an 8-1 lead over Dominic Dale.

Dale, who is the oldest player at this year's competition at the age of 52 and playing at the Crucible for the first time in 10 years, had one moment to cheer against Wilson - a sublime 120 clearance.

World No 17 Jack Liswoski leads seventh seed and 2016 finalist Ding Junhui 5-4, while Mark Allen romped into a 7-2 advantage over Robbie Williams.

O'Sullivan begins his bid for an outright record eighth world title against Jackson Page at 2.30pm on Wednesday, with that match then concluding from 1pm the following day.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...