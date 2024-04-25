Ronnie O'Sullivan into second round of World Snooker Championship with 10-1 demolition of Jackson Page

Ronnie O'Sullivan breezed into the second round of the World Snooker Championship as he began his pursuit of a record eighth title with a 10-1 demolition of Jackson Page at The Crucible.

O'Sullivan - aiming to become just the fourth man, after Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams, to win The Masters, UK Championship and World Championship in the same season - led Page 8-1 overnight and wrapped up victory on Thursday afternoon.

The 48-year-old will play Ryan Day in the last 16 following Day's 10-8 win over 15th seed Barry Hawkins on Wednesday night.

Day's victory took the number of seeds dumped out in the first round to a record eight, with defending champion Luca Brecel and four-time winner Mark Selby among those to fall.

O'Sullivan has won five tournaments already this season, with his Masters and UK Championship triumphs, for a record eighth time each, joined by victories at the World Grand Prix, Shanghai Masters and World Masters of Snooker.

The Rocket's win over Welsh qualifier Page - who took his only frame of the match with a superb 142 break - was his most emphatic since beating Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-1 in the first round four years ago.

O'Sullivan moved one frame from victory over Page with a 79 break and then booked his place in the second round in 40 minutes.

Image: O'Sullivan says he is playing as well in practice as he has for six or seven years

'I have played terrible for two years but I know how to win'

Ronnie O'Sullivan, speaking to the BBC:

"I was pleased with my performance. I played and cued well which was good. Jackson is a really good player so I knew I had to be on my game. It was one of the hardest first-round draws I could have got.

"I played terrible for two years but I know how to win. That is something I am blessed with. I don't lie when I say I am not playing well. A lot of people think I am but I am not a liar. I say what I feel.

"I haven't really cued smoothly but I have started working with Nic Barrow, a coach who knows my game inside out, as I decided I can't coach myself anymore.

"I have felt as good on the practice tables in the last couple of weeks as I have in the last six to seven years.

"I just play. The harder the test the more I see it as a challenge. I have trained hard all my life and I am mentally tough and ready to play whenever."

