World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump beats Tom Ford to reach 10th Crucible quarter-final

Judd Trump sealed his place in his 10th Crucible quarter-final after beating Tom Ford in the second round of the World Snooker Championship.

Trump resumed two frames from victory at 11-5 and split the first four frames to seal a 13-7 victory and seal a last-eight slot against either Jak Jones or Si Jiahui.

Despite a 979th career century followed by a break of 84 to get him over the line, Trump described his performance as "average" and admitted he struggled with the conditions of the Crucible table.

"The table was a bit heavy but I think I dealt with it, I wasn't too harsh with myself and I was able to stay patient," said Trump.

"I think it was important to get that 6-2 lead in the first session and I just capitalised. From there you shouldn't really lose it unless you give it away."

Higgins: Crucible will be retired before me

Four-time world champion John Higgins meanwhile quashed suggestions he could retire later this year as he vowed to play on.

The 48-year-old is scheduled to take on world No 3 Mark Allen in the last 16 and stated the Crucible Theatre will have stopped hosting the World Championship before he decides to walk away.

Speculation over a potential move away from the iconic snooker venue has resurfaced in recent weeks, with Saudi Arabia tipped as a potential host after the nation's Riyadh Season became commercial partners with the tournament.

The Crucible's current hosting deal is due to expire in 2027 having staged the competition since 1977.

"No, I won't retire," Higgins told the BBC. "This venue will be retired before I retire from snooker.

"It's a shame, but with all the noises coming out from important people within the game it seems it will be leaving here in three years' time. I've had tears, joy, everything rolled into one, and your life has revolved around this venue, and it will be a sad day when it leaves."

World Snooker Championship 2024 - second round schedule

Saturday April 27

10am

Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy

Judd Trump vs Tom Ford

2.30pm

John Higgins vs Mark Allen

Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui

7pm

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

Sunday April 28

10am

Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy

Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan

2.30pm

John Higgins vs Mark Allen

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

7pm

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan

Monday April 29

1pm

Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan

7pm

John Higgins vs Mark Allen

Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham

Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1

Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4

Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6

