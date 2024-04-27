World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump beats Tom Ford to reach 10th Crucible quarter-final

Judd Trump overcame Tom Ford 13-7 after resuming on Saturday to book his place in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship; John Higgins meanwhile denied suggestions he was planning to retire this summer.
Saturday 27 April 2024 12:54, UK
Judd Trump sealed his place in his 10th Crucible quarter-final after beating Tom Ford in the second round of the World Snooker Championship.
Trump resumed two frames from victory at 11-5 and split the first four frames to seal a 13-7 victory and seal a last-eight slot against either Jak Jones or Si Jiahui.
Despite a 979th career century followed by a break of 84 to get him over the line, Trump described his performance as "average" and admitted he struggled with the conditions of the Crucible table.
"The table was a bit heavy but I think I dealt with it, I wasn't too harsh with myself and I was able to stay patient," said Trump.
"I think it was important to get that 6-2 lead in the first session and I just capitalised. From there you shouldn't really lose it unless you give it away."
Four-time world champion John Higgins meanwhile quashed suggestions he could retire later this year as he vowed to play on.
The 48-year-old is scheduled to take on world No 3 Mark Allen in the last 16 and stated the Crucible Theatre will have stopped hosting the World Championship before he decides to walk away.
Speculation over a potential move away from the iconic snooker venue has resurfaced in recent weeks, with Saudi Arabia tipped as a potential host after the nation's Riyadh Season became commercial partners with the tournament.
The Crucible's current hosting deal is due to expire in 2027 having staged the competition since 1977.
"No, I won't retire," Higgins told the BBC. "This venue will be retired before I retire from snooker.
"It's a shame, but with all the noises coming out from important people within the game it seems it will be leaving here in three years' time. I've had tears, joy, everything rolled into one, and your life has revolved around this venue, and it will be a sad day when it leaves."
Saturday April 27
10am
Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy
Judd Trump vs Tom Ford
2.30pm
John Higgins vs Mark Allen
Jak Jones vs Si Jiahui
7pm
Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
Sunday April 28
10am
Stephen Maguire vs Shaun Murphy
Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan
2.30pm
John Higgins vs Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
7pm
Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson
Ryan Day vs Ronnie O'Sullivan
Monday April 29
1pm
Joe O'Connor vs Kyren Wilson
Ryan Day v Ronnie O'Sullivan
7pm
John Higgins vs Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski vs Stuart Bingham
Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1
Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4
Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.
You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...