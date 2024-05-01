Judd Trump dumped out of World Snooker Championship as Jak Jones reaches Crucible semi-finals

Judd Trump is out of the World Snooker Championship with Jak Jones pulling off a seismic shock to reach the semi-finals.

Welsh qualifier Jones secured a last-four meeting with either seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan or 2015 winner Stuart Bingham after a 13-9 victory over an error-strewn Trump.

Trump has won five ranking events this season and reached a further two finals, but was well below his best once the players resumed at 8-8 on Wednesday morning as Jones reached his first ranking semi-final, clinching victory with a break of 106 as he toasted the biggest triumph of his career.

Trump, the 2019 champion, registered a highest break of just 22 in the first half of the session as his opponent established a two-frame cushion at 11-9 after the opening two frames were shared.

The third seed then inexplicably missed two routine yellows en route to losing the 21st frame, with Jones pouncing to move one from victory, before Trump went in-off during a break in the next frame and Jones fired in a match-sealing century.

Jones is now two wins away from becoming just the third qualifier to claim the World Championship title, after Terry Griffiths in 1979 and Shaun Murphy in 2005.

Jones reached the quarter-finals on debut in Sheffield 12 months ago before losing to Mark Allen, with the iconic venue seemingly bringing the best out of the 33-year-old.

He has only reached the quarter-finals of one other event outside the World Championship - the 2020/21 English Open - and had only passed the second round once this season.

Jones defeated 11th Zhang Anda and 2023 semi-finalist Si Jiahui to reach the last eight this year.

