Hanoi Open Pool Championship: Mosconi Cup star Jayson Shaw to defend his title in Vietnam

Mosconi Cup star Jayson Shaw will defend his Hanoi Open Pool Championship title in Vietnam later this year, live on Sky Sports.

Scotland's Shaw will make his return to Hanoi once more, joined by a stellar line-up including local luminaries Duong Quoc Hoang and Nguyen Anh Tuan, alongside Asia's biggest names such as Ko Pin Yi, Dang Jin Hu, Aloysius Yapp, Michael Feliciano, Carl Biado, and Ko Ping Chung.

Similar to 2023, this tournament will determine the third automatic qualifying spot to play in this year's Mosconi Cup.

'Eagle Eye' Shaw said: "Returning to Hanoi as the defending champion fills me with absolute joy.

"Competing in Vietnam last year and witnessing the 'Hanoi Hype' first hand was unmatched.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills in front of such a passionate pool community, and I look forward to soaking it all in once again."

The tournament will see 256 players battling it out for $200,000 prize fund over the course of six days from October 8-13. Sky Sports will broadcast the last two days of this year's championship live.

This year's event aims to build upon the overwhelming success of its inaugural event, which saw 3,000 fans in attendance for the final.

This year will boast an even stronger line-up with the World Nineball Tour top 128 signed professionals to feature, alongside the global qualifiers of 2024. Qualifiers to be announced in the coming months.

The Hanoi Open will follow a similar format to last year, with 256 players, including 128 Matchroom-signed professionals from across the globe, competing for a grand prize pool of $200,000.

