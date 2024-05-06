World Snooker Championship 2024: Kyren Wilson holds nerve to defeat Jak Jones in Crucible final

Kyren Wilson held off a spirited final-session rally from Welsh qualifier Jak Jones to win the World Snooker Championship final 18-14.

Wilson, who raced into a 7-0 lead on Sunday afternoon and entered the final session a firm favourite up 15-10, promptly claimed the first frame of the night to move to within two of victory.

Jones, looking to become the first qualifier to be crowned at the Crucible since Shaun Murphy in 2005, duly responded with a break of 105 - his first century of the final - to take the next before Wilson pinched a truly bonkers third frame of the evening.

The Englishman moved one away from victory after fluking a re-spotted black, having let Jones level the score after a couple of nervy errors which included him accidentally striking the pink when looking to pot a nearby red and, latterly, snooker himself on the yellow.

Image: Jak Jones claimed three frames in a row on Monday evening to threaten a late fightback at the Crucible

The edgy moments from Wilson would only continue with the winning post in sight as Jones rattled off the next three frames across the mid-session interval, including impressive breaks of 84 and 96, to reduce the deficit to three - as he'd done twice earlier on Monday afternoon.

But, just as before, that prompted Wilson into action and the beaten 2020 finalist - drubbed 18-8 by Ronnie O'Sullivan - would take the next frame to clinch an 18-14 victory and the £500,000 top prize, struggling to contain his emotions as he did so.

Wilson said after his win: "Firstly I'd like to say sorry to Jak for that outburst [his celebration after a pot], but it does mean so much to all of us.

"On YouTube, one of the worst things is me crying at the Masters, this is going to be so much worse. I said I'd never do it again but I just couldn't help it.

"[Jones] was so tough. I don't think there are any people left in Wales, the amount they were cheering him on. It made it a fantastic atmosphere, every credit to those guys.

"Me and Jak have come through the junior ranks. This is Jak's first final, let alone a world final, so he's conducted himself in an amazing fashion and I'm sure he'll be back."

Wilson was 7-1 up after the first session on Sunday, with Jones only getting on the board in the last frame of the afternoon thanks to a break of 65 as he avoided becoming the first player since Dennis Taylor in 1985 to lose the first eight frames in the final.

Wilson was simply too hot for Jones to handle as he registered two centuries - including a 129 in the opener - and four further breaks over fifty to romp into that initial 7-0 lead.

Jones won the opening two frames of Sunday evening to cut his arrears to four, only for Wilson to respond with his third century of the match and then a break of 60 to restore his six-frame advantage as Jones failed to convert opportunities that came his way.

The players traded the next two frames with Wilson knocking in century number four but Jones won the next two, before Wilson snatched the last of Sunday night to lead 11-6.

On two occasions on Monday afternoon Jones reduced the deficit to only three, but in each instance Wilson responded by taking the next two frames and so entered the evening leading 15-10.

It left Jones chasing the biggest comeback in the history of the tournament's last session but, despite putting up a valiant effort, the challenge proved beyond him.

