Ronnie O'Sullivan named World Snooker Tour player of the year after winning five titles during season

Ronnie O'Sullivan has been named World Snooker Tour player of the year for the first time in 10 years after winning five titles during the season, including the Masters and UK Championship.

'The Rocket' also won the Shanghai Masters, World Grand Prix and Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker during a prolific season, collecting the main award for the first time since 2014.

Essex cueman O'Sullivan also won the Fans' Player of the Year and Journalists' Player of the Year categories.

Image: O'Sullivan won the Masters and UK Championship, but fell to Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals of the World Championship

Kyren Wilson won the Performance of the Year for his tremendous display at the World Championship, conquering the Crucible for the first time.

Rookie of the Year is China's He Guoqiang, who climbed to 66th in the world during a promising debut season.

Magic Moment of the Year goes to Shaun Murphy for his fabulous 147 at the Shoot Out, the first maximum in the history of the event.

Zhang Anda won the Breakthrough Player of the Year award for making a significant leap forward in his career, highlighted by victory at the International Championship.

Two players join the WST Hall of Fame, which recognises the great players from snooker history and those who have made a significant contribution to the sport.

Luca Brecel joins this elite club having won the World Championship in 2023. Daniel Blunn enters the Hall of Fame as the most successful ever player from the World Disability Billiards and Snooker Tour with 16 titles to his name.

WST Player of the Year

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2013: Mark Selby

2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015: Stuart Bingham

2016: John Higgins

2017: Mark Selby

2018: Mark Williams

2019: Judd Trump

2020: Judd Trump

2021: Judd Trump

2022: Neil Robertson

2023: Mark Allen

2024: Ronnie O'Sullivan

