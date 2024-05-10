Ronnie O'Sullivan named World Snooker Tour player of the year after winning five titles during season

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been named WST Player of the Year after winning five titles during the 2023/24 season, including the Masters and UK Championship; it's the first time since 2014 he collects the prestigious award
Ronnie O'Sullivan has been named World Snooker Tour player of the year for the first time in 10 years after winning five titles during the season, including the Masters and UK Championship.
'The Rocket' also won the Shanghai Masters, World Grand Prix and Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker during a prolific season, collecting the main award for the first time since 2014.
Essex cueman O'Sullivan also won the Fans' Player of the Year and Journalists' Player of the Year categories.
Kyren Wilson won the Performance of the Year for his tremendous display at the World Championship, conquering the Crucible for the first time.
Rookie of the Year is China's He Guoqiang, who climbed to 66th in the world during a promising debut season.
Magic Moment of the Year goes to Shaun Murphy for his fabulous 147 at the Shoot Out, the first maximum in the history of the event.
Zhang Anda won the Breakthrough Player of the Year award for making a significant leap forward in his career, highlighted by victory at the International Championship.
Two players join the WST Hall of Fame, which recognises the great players from snooker history and those who have made a significant contribution to the sport.
Luca Brecel joins this elite club having won the World Championship in 2023. Daniel Blunn enters the Hall of Fame as the most successful ever player from the World Disability Billiards and Snooker Tour with 16 titles to his name.
2011: John Higgins
2012: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2013: Mark Selby
2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2015: Stuart Bingham
2016: John Higgins
2017: Mark Selby
2018: Mark Williams
2019: Judd Trump
2020: Judd Trump
2021: Judd Trump
2022: Neil Robertson
2023: Mark Allen
2024: Ronnie O'Sullivan
