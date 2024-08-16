Ronnie O'Sullivan: Barry Hearn confident snooker will survive once seven-time world champion ends career

Barry Hearn told Sky Sports he is confident snooker will survive once Ronnie O'Sullivan retires as he again spoke about the World Championship potentially moving around the globe if a new and larger Crucible is not constructed in Sheffield.

Seven-time world champion O'Sullivan, 48, remains the biggest draw in snooker, 32 years after he and fellow 'Class of 92' players Mark Williams and John Higgins turned professional.

Snooker's future has been a hot topic of late with The Crucible, which has hosted the World Championship every year since 1977, seeing its contract to stage the event end in 2027.

Image: Hearn says there is a lot of talent coming through in snooker, particularly in China

Former World Snooker chairman Hearn is hoping for a new venue to be built in the Yorkshire city - with the current arena only holding 980 people - and insists the "first choice" is to remain in Sheffield but has not ruled out heading overseas on a rotational basis.

Hearn said on O'Sullivan: "Ronnie is a genius and doesn't follow the normal patterns of most sportsmen and women - that's an understatement.

"He is 48 and is probably playing as well as he ever has in his life, so I can see this young man going on as long as he wants.

"But we are involved in growing the sport around the world as well and the signs are there. We have to create the next 'Class of 92' that have dominated unbelievably for 30-odd years.

"We will find the next level and we do have youngsters coming through with enormous ability, particularly Chinese youngsters.

"But let's wat and see how they develop. The 'Class of 92' are clearly not yet finished."

'Crucible is our home - but has to be fit for purpose'

On whether the World Snooker Championship will leave Sheffield, Hearn said: "I think the current scene in snooker will very much fall at the feet of Sheffield City Council.

"We love Sheffield - it has been our home for 40 years and has got the history. But it has to be fit for purpose.

"Sheffield City Council are looking, hopefully with success, at finding the new Crucible but if that doesn't happen then we have to keep our options open.

"I don't think it's a question of saying, 'our new home is Saudi Arabia' but if Sheffield don't come up with the type of package we want - a 3,000-seater - World Snooker would look to take the World Championship around the world.

"You may find that one year it is in Saudi, one year in Beijing etc. One year it may come back to Sheffield. Our first choice is to stay in Sheffield - please make it happen."