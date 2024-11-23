UK Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates and results as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets ninth title

Ronnie O'Sullivan is targeting a record-extending ninth UK Snooker Championship title in York as he looks to defend the trophy he won by beating Ding Junhui in the 2023 final.

The Rocket has had a lean 2024/25 season so far and is yet to make a final, with his best results being runs to the semi-finals at the Shanghai Masters and Xi'an Grand Prix.

O'Sullivan, 48, plays Barry Hawkins in the first round of the UK Championship on Saturday, while world No 1 Judd Trump takes on Neil Robertson in a blockbuster opener on Tuesday.

Image: World No 1 Judd Trump faces a tough first-round match against Neil Robertson

Robertson, a three-time winner of the UK Championship, had to come through qualifying after dropping out of the world's top 16.

Trump has won the Shanghai Masters and Saudi Arabia Masters this season, while he has also been runner-up in the Xi'an Grand Prix and Northern Ireland Open, beaten in both of those finals by reigning world champion Kyren Wilson.

The 2024 UK Championship final will be held on Sunday December 1

Full schedule for UK Championship

First round

Saturday November 23

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) vs Barry Hawkins

Shaun Murphy (9) vs Zhao Xintong

7pm

Ding Junhui (8) vs Robert Milkins

Xiao Guodong (16) vs David Gilbert

Sunday November 24

1pm

Mark Allen (4) vs Jackson Page

Ali Carter (12) vs Ryan Day

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) vs Wu Yize

Mark Selby (5) vs Jack Lisowski

Monday November 25

1pm

Chris Wakelin (15) vs Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson (2) vs Stephen Maguire

7pm

Luca Brecel (7) vs Jak Jones

Gary Wilson (10) vs Michael Holt

Tuesday November 26

1pm

John Higgins (14) vs He Guoqiang

Judd Trump (3) vs Neil Robertson

7pm

Mark Williams (6) vs Stuart Bingham

Zhang Anda (11) vs Qualifier

Last 16

Wednesday November 27 and Thursday November 28

Quarter-finals

Friday November 29

Semi-finals

Saturday November 30

Final

Sunday December 1