UK Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates and results as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets ninth title

Ronnie O'Sullivan targeting ninth UK Snooker Championship title in York between November 23 and December 1; O'Sullivan beat Ding Junhui in 2023 final; Rocket faces Barry Hawkins in opening round, while world No 1 Judd Trump handed tough first-round match against Neil Robertson

Saturday 23 November 2024 10:40, UK

Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan is targeting a record-extending ninth UK Snooker Championship title in York this week

Ronnie O'Sullivan is targeting a record-extending ninth UK Snooker Championship title in York as he looks to defend the trophy he won by beating Ding Junhui in the 2023 final.

The Rocket has had a lean 2024/25 season so far and is yet to make a final, with his best results being runs to the semi-finals at the Shanghai Masters and Xi'an Grand Prix.

O'Sullivan, 48, plays Barry Hawkins in the first round of the UK Championship on Saturday, while world No 1 Judd Trump takes on Neil Robertson in a blockbuster opener on Tuesday.

Judd Trump, snooker (Getty Images)
Image: World No 1 Judd Trump faces a tough first-round match against Neil Robertson

Robertson, a three-time winner of the UK Championship, had to come through qualifying after dropping out of the world's top 16.

Trump has won the Shanghai Masters and Saudi Arabia Masters this season, while he has also been runner-up in the Xi'an Grand Prix and Northern Ireland Open, beaten in both of those finals by reigning world champion Kyren Wilson.

The 2024 UK Championship final will be held on Sunday December 1

    Full schedule for UK Championship

    First round

    Saturday November 23
    1pm
    Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) vs Barry Hawkins
    Shaun Murphy (9) vs Zhao Xintong
    7pm
    Ding Junhui (8) vs Robert Milkins
    Xiao Guodong (16) vs David Gilbert

    Sunday November 24
    1pm
    Mark Allen (4) vs Jackson Page
    Ali Carter (12) vs Ryan Day
    7pm
    Si Jiahui (13) vs Wu Yize
    Mark Selby (5) vs Jack Lisowski

    Monday November 25

    1pm
    Chris Wakelin (15) vs Matthew Selt
    Kyren Wilson (2) vs Stephen Maguire
    7pm
    Luca Brecel (7) vs Jak Jones
    Gary Wilson (10) vs Michael Holt

    Tuesday November 26
    1pm
    John Higgins (14) vs He Guoqiang
    Judd Trump (3) vs Neil Robertson
    7pm
    Mark Williams (6) vs Stuart Bingham
    Zhang Anda (11) vs Qualifier

    Last 16
    Wednesday November 27 and Thursday November 28

    Quarter-finals
    Friday November 29

    Semi-finals
    Saturday November 30

    Final
    Sunday December 1

