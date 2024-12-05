Masters Snooker 2025: Matches and results as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and more return to Alexandra Palace
2025 edition of The Masters runs from January 12-19 at London's Alexandra Palace; defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan begins bid for ninth title against John Higgins; O'Sullivan and Higgins met in 1995, 2005 and 2006 finals; Judd Trump faces Barry Hawkins in UK Championship final rematch
Thursday 5 December 2024 17:22, UK
Ronnie O'Sullivan will face John Higgins in the opening round of the 2025 Masters in January - 30 years after the snooker greats met in the final.
O'Sullivan beat Higgins 9-3 in 1995 to win the first of his record eight Masters titles, with the two then locking horns in two further finals at this prestigious event, in 2005 and 2006.
The Rocket routed Higgins 10-3 in 2005 but Higgins exacted revenge a year later, pipping his fellow Class of 92 graduate 10-9 after a stunning clearance in the final frame.
- World No 1 Judd Trump wins UK Championship for second time
- Latest snooker news: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and more
- Get the Sky Sports app for Premier League highlights and more
- Sky Sports on WhatsApp: Breaking news, videos and analysis
O'Sullivan enters the 2025 Masters at Alexandra Palace as defending champion after beating Ali Carter 10-7 in the 2024 final but is yet to make it past the semi-finals of any tournament this season.
The 48-year-old was knocked out in the first round of the recent UK Championship in York, an event won by world No 1 Judd Trump as he beat O'Sullivan's conqueror Barry Hawkins 10-8.
Trending
- Postecoglou cops 'direct feedback' in Spurs fan confrontation
- Papers: Beckham and Inter Miami target Man City star De Bruyne
- Russell furiously hits back at 'bully' Verstappen in major escalation of row
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- England rip through New Zealand top order after blistering Brook ton
- Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus, Chelsea get Flamengo
- Warren: First fight more punishing for Usyk than Fury
- Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham highlights & rate the players
- 'As far away from each other as possible!' - Verstappen, Russell at drivers' dinner
Trump and Hawkins will meet again in the opening round of The Masters, which runs from January 12-19, while reigning world champion Kyren Wilson takes on Zhang Anda.
Another standout tie pits two-time Masters champion Mark Willams up against 2011 winner Ding Junhui.
The Masters is an invitational event with the top 16 players in the world given places.
No ranking points are awarded but the tournament is one of the most treasured on the calendar and forms part of the Triple Crown, alongside the World Championship and UK Championship.
Round One (best of 11 frames)
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins
Kyren Wilson vs Zhang Anda
Judd Trump vs Barry Hawkins
Mark Selby vs Ali Carter
Mark Allen vs Si Jiahui
Mark Williams vs Ding Junhui
Luca Brecel vs Chris Wakelin
Shaun Murphy vs Gary Wilson
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
O'Sullivan/Higgins vs Murphy/G Wilson
Allen/Si vs Selby/Carter
Trump/Hawkins vs Williams/Ding
Brecel/Wakelin vs K Wilson/Zhang