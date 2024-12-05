Masters Snooker 2025: Matches and results as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and more return to Alexandra Palace

​​​​​​Ronnie O'Sullivan will face John Higgins in the opening round of the 2025 Masters in January - 30 years after the snooker greats met in the final.

O'Sullivan beat Higgins 9-3 in 1995 to win the first of his record eight Masters titles, with the two then locking horns in two further finals at this prestigious event, in 2005 and 2006.

The Rocket routed Higgins 10-3 in 2005 but Higgins exacted revenge a year later, pipping his fellow Class of 92 graduate 10-9 after a stunning clearance in the final frame.

Image: O'Sullivan will play John Higgins in the opening round at Alexandra Palace

O'Sullivan enters the 2025 Masters at Alexandra Palace as defending champion after beating Ali Carter 10-7 in the 2024 final but is yet to make it past the semi-finals of any tournament this season.

The 48-year-old was knocked out in the first round of the recent UK Championship in York, an event won by world No 1 Judd Trump as he beat O'Sullivan's conqueror Barry Hawkins 10-8.

Trump and Hawkins will meet again in the opening round of The Masters, which runs from January 12-19, while reigning world champion Kyren Wilson takes on Zhang Anda.

Image: World No 1 Judd Trump won the UK Championship, beating Barry Hawkins in the final

Another standout tie pits two-time Masters champion Mark Willams up against 2011 winner Ding Junhui.

The Masters is an invitational event with the top 16 players in the world given places.

No ranking points are awarded but the tournament is one of the most treasured on the calendar and forms part of the Triple Crown, alongside the World Championship and UK Championship.

Round One (best of 11 frames)

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs John Higgins

Kyren Wilson vs Zhang Anda

Judd Trump vs Barry Hawkins

Mark Selby vs Ali Carter

Mark Allen vs Si Jiahui

Mark Williams vs Ding Junhui

Luca Brecel vs Chris Wakelin

Shaun Murphy vs Gary Wilson

Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)

O'Sullivan/Higgins vs Murphy/G Wilson

Allen/Si vs Selby/Carter

Trump/Hawkins vs Williams/Ding

Brecel/Wakelin vs K Wilson/Zhang