Judd Trump frustrated by 'ping pong' cue ball after defeat to Kyren Wilson in Players Championship snooker final

Judd Trump said he was frustrated at the cue ball "taking off like a ping pong ball" after his 10-9 defeat to Kyren Wilson at the Players Championship snooker final in Telford.

World No 2 and reigning world champion Wilson knocked off top-ranked Trump in a thriller as he beat his opponent in a third straight final, after the Xi'an Grand Prix and Northern Ireland Open in the second half of 2024.

Wilson - who led Trump 8-5 and 9-7 in Telford before the world No 1 fought back twice - is now up to four ranking titles for the 2024/25 season having also won the German Masters in February and 10 in his career, level with Jimmy White.

Trump was denied a third ranking title of the campaign, following wins at the Saudi Arabia Masters and UK Championship, as Wilson won the deciding frame 69-30 after Trump fired in the only century of the match to set up a decider.

Image: Kyren Wilson has now won four ranking titles this season after victory at the World Championship last term

Trump told ITV afterwards: "The balls were playing a bit tricky, it wasn't like the rest of the tournament where I was able to play free-flowing.

"I don't know what the difference was. It was very, very strange and I don't think I've ever experienced that before in a tournament.

"It was tricky, tricky for both of us. The [cue] ball was very light and it was taking off like a ping-pong ball. It was a bit strange."

Wilson, who will defend his Crucible title in Sheffield from April 19, said: "It's so special to lift trophies.

"For me growing up, watching a legend like Jimmy [White], to be level with him [on 10 ranking titles] is a dream come true. This gives me a bit of confidence going into [the World Championship]."