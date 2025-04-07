John Higgins wins five frames in a row to beat Mark Selby in the Tour Championship final
John Higgins defeats Mark Selby to win Tour Championship; The 2025 World Snooker Championship runs from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, May 5. Kyren Wilson will be the defending champion, having defeated Jak Jones in the 2024 final
Monday 7 April 2025 08:04, UK
John Higgins won five frames in a row to beat Mark Selby 10-8 in the Tour Championship final for what he described as the best win of his long career.
Selby had earlier won seven frames in succession to move within two of victory, but Higgins dug in and restricted his opponent to just 18 points in the final five frames.
"It is my best ever win," said Higgins, who ended a four-year wait for a ranking title at last month's World Open in China.
Players with most snooker ranking titles
- 41 - Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 36 - Stephen Hendry
- 33 - John Higgins
- 30 - Judd Trump
- 28 - Steve Davis
- 26 - Mark Williams
- 25 - Neil Robertson
- 24 - Mark Selby
- 15 - Ding Junhui
- 12 - Shaun Murphy
- 11 - Mark Allen
- 10 - Jimmy White, Kyren Wilson
"I was playing an unbelievable champion and he was looking like he was not going to miss, he was tying me up in knots. To do that against Mark gives me incredible belief that I can still mix it with the best players."
The battle between a pair of four-time world champions had seen them split the opening two frames - Selby making a break of 135 in the second.
Higgins hit two breaks of 102 and another of 94 as he seized control in the afternoon session, leading 5-1 before Selby hit back with breaks of 112 and 136 to finish the session.
He continued the momentum into the evening, a break of 119 in the 13th frame taking him 8-5 ahead.
But Higgins responded with a 110 break in the next and fought his way to parity before clinching victory with breaks of 84 and 132.
The eighth and final century of the match equalled the record for a best-of-19 frame final.
Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25
- Championship League: Ali Carter
- Xi'an Grand Prix: Kyren Wilson
- Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump
- English Open: Neil Robertson
- British Open: Mark Selby
- Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong
- Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson
- International Championship: Ding Junhui
- UK Championship: Judd Trump
- Shoot Out: Tom Ford
- Scottish Open: Lei Peifan
- German Masters: Kyren Wilson
- Welsh Open: Mark Selby
- World Open: John Higgins
- World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson
- Players Championship: Kyren Wilson
- Tour Championship - John Higgins
- World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5
Winners of non-ranking events
- Shanghai Masters: Judd Trump
- Champion of Champions: Mark Williams
- Riyadh Season Championship: Mark Allen
- The Masters: Shaun Murphy
- Championship League Invitational: Mark Selby