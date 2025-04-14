World Snooker Championship 2025: Zhao Xintong qualifies after return from ban for breaching betting regulations
Zhao Xintong qualifies for World Snooker Championship after end of ban for breaching betting regulations; Zhao - the UK Champion in 2021 - beats Elliot Slessor in final qualifying; Zak Surety and Daniel Wells reach Crucible for first time; World Championship runs from April 19-May 5
Wednesday 16 April 2025 00:09, UK
Former UK champion Zhao Xintong has qualified for the World Snooker Championship and will return to The Crucible for the first time since his ban for breaching betting regulations elapsed.
Zhao, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was slapped with a 20-month suspension in 2023 for charges of being party to another player fixing matches and also betting on matches himself, before returning to the sport in September of last year.
The 28-year-old, once ranked as high as No 6 in the world, is currently playing as an amateur but will return to the professional ranks next season after regaining a tour card.
Zhao beat Elliot Slessor 10-8 in final qualifying to book his spot at the World Championship, which runs from April 19-May 5 in Sheffield.
The Chinese player will be the third amateur to compete at snooker's most prestigious event, after James Cahill in 2019 and Michael White in 2022.
Zhao has not gone beyond the second round in his previous two World Championship appearances, losing to Mark Selby in his opening match in 2019 and then being eliminated in the last 16 by Stephen Maguire in 2022.
Also on Tuesday, Daniel Wells and Zak Surety reached the World Championship for the first time, beating Gary Wilson 10-8 and Ricky Walden 10-3 respectively.
Wells saw off the highest-ranked player in qualifying in world No 17 Wilson and said afterwards: "I don't know how I held myself together, I couldn't even stand up.
"I was wondering if it would ever happen. I feel I am good enough to be there and I have worked really hard. It has to be the biggest win of my career."
David Gilbert, a semi-finalist last year, beat Aaron Hill 10-9 to qualify after battling back from 8-5 and 9-7 down, while Ben Woollaston, who has suffered from chronic fatigue since 2021, sealed a first Crucible appearance since 2013 by beating Ross Muir 10-4.
Plus, Chris Wakelin, Zhou Yuelong and Ryan Day booked their places with wins over Martin O'Donnell, Yuan Sijun and Sunny Akani respectively.
Wakelin thumped O'Donnell 10-2, while Zhou and Day's triumphs were both by 10-5 scorelines.
Eight more players will qualify for the World Championship on Wednesday, joining Tuesday's winners and the 16 seeds in Sheffield.
The draw for the main stage will then be made on Thursday.
Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25
- Championship League: Ali Carter
- Xi'an Grand Prix: Kyren Wilson
- Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump
- English Open: Neil Robertson
- British Open: Mark Selby
- Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong
- Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson
- International Championship: Ding Junhui
- UK Championship: Judd Trump
- Shoot Out: Tom Ford
- Scottish Open: Lei Peifan
- German Masters: Kyren Wilson
- Welsh Open: Mark Selby
- World Open: John Higgins
- World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson
- Players Championship: Kyren Wilson
- Tour Championship: John Higgins
- World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5
Winners of non-ranking events
- Shanghai Masters: Judd Trump
- Champion of Champions: Mark Williams
- Riyadh Season Championship: Mark Allen
- The Masters: Shaun Murphy
- Championship League Invitational: Mark Selby