World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule, scores and results from Crucible - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson in action

The World Snooker Championship 2025 starts on April 18 as Kyren Wilson bids to break the 'Crucible curse' by becoming the first maiden winner to retain the title, while Ronnie O'Sullivan goes for an eighth crown.

The action starts on Saturday morning when Wilson begins the defence of his title at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre at 10am when he takes on Lei Peifan.

World No 1 and 2019 champion Judd Trump has been drawn against Zhou Yuelong, while Mark Selby faces Ben Woollaston.

Image: O'Sullivan has won the World Championship seven times

Seven-time world champion O'Sullivan faces old foe Ali Carter and confirmed his participation on Friday, saying: "I'm proud to continue my record of having never missed a World Championship. I have many fond memories at The Crucible and look forward to making more in 2025.

"I've enjoyed some good prep with my (new!) cue over the last week so feel good ahead of Tuesday."

2025 World Championship draw

Top Half

First quarter

Kyren Wilson (1) vs Lei Peifan

Jak Jones (16) vs Zhao Xintong

Neil Robertson (9) vs Chris Wakelin

Mark Allen (8) vs Fan Zhengyi

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Second quarter

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Ali Carter

Zhang Anda (12) vs Pang Junxu

Si Jiahui (13) vs David Gilbert

Mark Selby (4) vs Ben Woollaston

Bottom Half

Third quarter

John Higgins (3) vs Joe O'Connor

Xiao Guodong (14) vs Matt Selt

Barry Hawkins (11) vs Hossein Vafaei

Mark Williams (6) vs Wu Yize

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth quarter

Luca Brecel (7) vs Ryan Day

Ding Junhui (10) vs Zak Surety

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Dan Wells

Judd Trump (2) vs Zhou Yuelong

World Snooker Championship schedule

Image: The World Championship will be played at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

First round

Saturday 19 April

First round

10am

Kyren Wilson (1) vs Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) vs Matthew Selt

2.30pm

Neil Robertson (9) vs Chris Wakelin

Mark Williams (6) vs Wu Yize

7pm

Kyren Wilson (1) vs Lei Peifan

Barry Hawkins (11) vs Hossein Vafaei

Sunday 20 April

First round

10am

Jak Jones (16) vs Zhao Xintong

Xiao Guodong (14) vs Matthew Selt

2.30pm

Mark Allen (8) vs Fan Zhengyi

Mark Williams (6) vs Wu Yize

7pm

Neil Robertson (9) vs Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (11) vs Hossein Vafaei

Monday 21 April

First round

10am

John Higgins (3) vs Joe O'Connor

Jak Jones (16) vs Zhao Xintong

2.30pm

Ding Junhui (10) vs Zak Surety

Mark Allen (8) vs Fan Zhengyi

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) vs David Gilbert

John Higgins (3) vs Joe O'Connor

Tuesday 22 April

First round

10am

Zhang Anda (12) vs Pang Junxu

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Daniel Wells

2.30pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Ali Carter

Ding Junhui (10) vs Zak Surety

7pm

Judd Trump (2) vs Zhou Yuelong

Si Jiahui (13) vs David Gilbert

Wednesday 23 April

First round

10am

Zhang Anda (12) vs Pang Junxu

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Daniel Wells

2.30pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Ali Carter

Luca Brecel (7) vs Ryan Day

7pm

Mark Selby (4) vs Ben Woollaston

Judd Trump (2) vs Zhou Yuelong

Thursday 24 April

First round

Mark Selby (4) vs Ben Woollaston

Second round

Schedule TBC

Friday 25 April

Second round

Saturday 26 April

Second round/quarter-finals

Sunday 27 April

Second round

Monday 28 April

Second round

Tuesday 29 April

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 30 April

Quarter-finals

Thursday 1 May

Semi-finals

Friday 2 May

Semi-finals

Saturday 3 May

Semi-finals

Sunday 4 May

Final

13:00-18:00

19:00-22:00

Monday 5 May

Final

13:00-16:00

19:00-22:00

What's the World Snooker Championship format?

First-round matches are the best of 19 frames.

Second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames.

The final is the best of 35 frames.

Morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10am each day, with afternoon sessions starting at 2:30pm and evening sessions at 7pm.

First-round matches are the best of 19 frames, while second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames and the final is the best of 35 frames.

The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.

How much is the Crucible prize money?

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000

Image: Jackson Page recorded two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during qualifying

Jackson Page became the first player in the history of the game to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during a 10-2 qualifying victory over Allan Taylor.

The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events - the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship - during the same season.

Page is also on course for the £15,000 highest break bonus for the tournament itself, and that's before we take into account standard prize money for progressing through the tournament.

World Snooker Championship - previous 10 winners

Image: Wilson will hope to break the 'Crucible curse' by becoming the first maiden winner to retain the title

2024: Kyren Wilson

2023: Luca Brecel

2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2018: Mark Williams

2017: Mark Selby

2016: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25

Championship League: Ali Carter

Ali Carter Xi'an Grand Prix : Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump

Judd Trump English Open: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson British Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong

Xiao Guodong Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson International Championship: Ding Junhui

Ding Junhui UK Championship: Judd Trump

Judd Trump Shoot Out: Tom Ford

Tom Ford Scottish Open: Lei Peifan

Lei Peifan German Masters: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Welsh Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby World Open: John Higgins

John Higgins World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson Players Championship: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Tour Championship: John Higgins

John Higgins World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5

Winners of non-ranking events