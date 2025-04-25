World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule, scores and results from The Crucible - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby in action
Latest World Snooker Championship scores and results; tournament runs from April 19 to May 5; defending champion Kyren Wilson beaten by Lei Peifan in first round; Ronnie O'Sullivan through to second round after thumping Ali Carter 10-4; O'Sullivan plays Pang Junxu next
Friday 25 April 2025 00:52, UK
The 2025 World Snooker Championship 2025 started with a shock as defending champion Kyren Wilson lost 10-9 to Lei Peifan in the first round.
But seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to round two after thumping Ali Carter 10-4, having only confirmed his participation the day before the tournament started.
World No 1 and 2019 champion Judd Trump is also safely into the last 16, moving onto 98 centuries for the season during a 10-4 win over Zhou Yuelong.
Former champion Luca Brecel came back from 5-1 down to beat Ryan Day, although four-time winner Mark Selby became another big-name early exit when he was beaten by qualifier Ben Woollaston.
World Snooker Championship full schedule
Second round
Friday April 25
10am
Chris Wakelin 6-2 Mark Allen (8)
Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6)
2.30pm
John Higgins (3) 4-4 Xiao Guodong (14)
Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong
7pm
Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6)
Chris Wakelin vs Mark Allen (8) (played to a finish)
Saturday April 26
10am
John Higgins (3) vs Xiao Guodong (14) (played to a finish)
Lei Peifan vs Zhao Xintong
2.30pm
Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6) (played to a finish)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu
7pm
Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston
Luca Brecel (7) vs Ding Junhui (10)
Sunday April 27
10am
Lei Peifan vs Zhao Xintong (played to a finish)
Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2)
2.30pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu
Luca Brecel (7) or Ryan Day vs Ding Junhui (10)
7pm
Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston
Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2)
Monday April 28
1pm
Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston (played to a finish)
Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2) (played to a finish)
7pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu (played to a finish)
Luca Brecel (7) vs Ding Junhui (10) (played to a finish)
Quarter-finals
Tuesday April 29
Schedule TBC
Wednesday April 30
Schedule TBC
Semi-finals
Thursday May 1
Schedule TBC
Friday May 2
Schedule TBC
Saturday May 3
Schedule TBC
Final
Sunday May 4
13:00-18:00
19:00-22:00
Monday May 5
13:00-16:00
19:00-22:00
World Snooker Championship results
First round
Thursday April 24
Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston
Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day
Wednesday April 23
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Zhang Anda (12) 7-10 Pang Junxu
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells
Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong
Tuesday April 22
Si Jiahui (13) 10-6 David Gilbert
Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety
Monday April 21
John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor
Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi
Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Sunday 20 April
Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt
Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize
Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin
Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei
Saturday 19 April
Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan
2025 World Championship draw
What's the World Snooker Championship format?
- First-round matches are the best of 19 frames.
- Second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.
- Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames.
- The final is the best of 35 frames.
Morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10am each day, with afternoon sessions starting at 2:30pm and evening sessions at 7pm.
How much is the Crucible prize money?
The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalists: £100,000
- Quarter-finalists: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000
Jackson Page became the first player in the history of the game to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during a 10-2 qualifying victory over Allan Taylor.
The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events - the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship - during the same season.
Page is also on course for the £15,000 highest break bonus for the tournament itself, and that's before we take into account standard prize money for progressing through the tournament.