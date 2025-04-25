World Snooker Championship 2025 schedule, scores and results from The Crucible - Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby in action

The 2025 World Snooker Championship 2025 started with a shock as defending champion Kyren Wilson lost 10-9 to Lei Peifan in the first round.

But seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to round two after thumping Ali Carter 10-4, having only confirmed his participation the day before the tournament started.

World No 1 and 2019 champion Judd Trump is also safely into the last 16, moving onto 98 centuries for the season during a 10-4 win over Zhou Yuelong.

Former champion Luca Brecel came back from 5-1 down to beat Ryan Day, although four-time winner Mark Selby became another big-name early exit when he was beaten by qualifier Ben Woollaston.

World Snooker Championship full schedule

Second round

Friday April 25

10am

Chris Wakelin 6-2 Mark Allen (8)

Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6)

2.30pm

John Higgins (3) 4-4 Xiao Guodong (14)

Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong

7pm

Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6)

Chris Wakelin vs Mark Allen (8) (played to a finish)

Saturday April 26

10am

John Higgins (3) vs Xiao Guodong (14) (played to a finish)

Lei Peifan vs Zhao Xintong

2.30pm

Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6) (played to a finish)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston

Luca Brecel (7) vs Ding Junhui (10)

Sunday April 27

10am

Lei Peifan vs Zhao Xintong (played to a finish)

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2)

2.30pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu

Luca Brecel (7) or Ryan Day vs Ding Junhui (10)

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2)

Monday April 28

1pm

Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston (played to a finish)

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2) (played to a finish)

7pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu (played to a finish)

Luca Brecel (7) vs Ding Junhui (10) (played to a finish)

Quarter-finals

Tuesday April 29

Schedule TBC

Wednesday April 30

Schedule TBC

Semi-finals

Thursday May 1

Schedule TBC

Friday May 2

Schedule TBC

Saturday May 3

Schedule TBC

Final

Sunday May 4

13:00-18:00

19:00-22:00

Monday May 5

13:00-16:00

19:00-22:00

World Snooker Championship results

First round

Thursday April 24

Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day

Wednesday April 23

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter

Zhang Anda (12) 7-10 Pang Junxu

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells

Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong

Tuesday April 22

Si Jiahui (13) 10-6 David Gilbert

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

Monday April 21

John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong

Sunday 20 April

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt

Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize

Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Saturday 19 April

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan

2025 World Championship draw

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

Zhang Anda (12) 7-10 Pang Junxu

Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matt Selt

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Dan Wells

Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong

Second round

Lei Peifan vs Zhao Xintong

Chris Wakelin vs Mark Allen (8)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu

Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston

John Higgins (3) vs Xiao Guodong (14)

Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6)

Luca Brecel (7) vs Ding Junhui (10)

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2)

What's the World Snooker Championship format?

First-round matches are the best of 19 frames.

Second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames.

The final is the best of 35 frames.

Morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10am each day, with afternoon sessions starting at 2:30pm and evening sessions at 7pm.

The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.

How much is the Crucible prize money?

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000

Image: Jackson Page recorded two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during qualifying

Jackson Page became the first player in the history of the game to record two maximum 147 breaks in the same match during a 10-2 qualifying victory over Allan Taylor.

The Welshman's exploits earned him the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus, awarded to any player who records multiple 147 breaks in one of the Triple Crown events - the World Snooker Championship, The Masters and the UK Championship - during the same season.

Page is also on course for the £15,000 highest break bonus for the tournament itself, and that's before we take into account standard prize money for progressing through the tournament.