World Snooker Championship 2025: Ali Carter clinches Crucible spot but Matthew Stevens misses out

Two-time World Snooker Championship finalist Ali Carter booked his return to the Crucible with a 10-5 victory over China's He Guoqiang in qualifying.

The 45-year-old Englishman opened up a four-frame lead but had to produce a break of 72 to stop his opponent levelling after winning the next three.

From 5-3, Carter went on to win five of the next seven, with breaks of 57, 74, 68 and 69 - punching the air and shouting "get in" after sinking the final black to clinch victory.

After his victory Carter revealed he was on the verge of quitting qualifying two days ago.

"I've just had a terrible neck ache, to the extent I was in excruciating pain playing against Ian Burn (in the last round) and if I'd gone 6-3 behind I was seriously going to withdraw," he told WST Play.

"I was in agony and it's still not right now. It wasn't a vintage performance by any stretch but I'm through to the next stage."

Another former two-time finalist at the Crucible, Matthew Stevens, was less fortunate however, losing in the last round of qualifying to Wu Yize.

Image: Matthew Stevens was a two-time runner-up at the World Snooker Championship in 2000 and 2005

Stevens was edged out 10-9, losing a final-frame decider, while Matthew Selt apologised to opponent Jimmy Robertson after his own 10-9 win, having come back from 8-3 down.

"I have to apologise and say sorry to Jimmy. He said something to me after one of the frames I won, he said that I was distracting him and putting him off," he said.

"So this win there is no good feeling towards it. Jimmy is, and was, one of my closest friends so for him to feel so strongly to pull me to one side and say something I feel absolutely dreadful to be totally honest with you.

"I do a lot of commentary when I'm playing but he felt strongly enough to say something so I would have definitely been in the wrong."

Another notable result from the final day of qualifying was Jackson Page's 10-7 loss to Joe O'Connor. Page had made history earlier in qualifying when becoming the first player to hit two 147s in same match.

Image: Jackson Page became the first player to make two 147s in the same match earlier in qualifying

Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25

Championship League: Ali Carter

Ali Carter Xi'an Grand Prix : Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump

Judd Trump English Open: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson British Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong

Xiao Guodong Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson International Championship: Ding Junhui

Ding Junhui UK Championship: Judd Trump

Judd Trump Shoot Out: Tom Ford

Tom Ford Scottish Open: Lei Peifan

Lei Peifan German Masters: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Welsh Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby World Open: John Higgins

John Higgins World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson Players Championship: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Tour Championship: John Higgins

John Higgins World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5

Winners of non-ranking events