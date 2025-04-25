 Skip to content

World Snooker Championship: Mark Allen fires maximum 147 break at Crucible

Friday 25 April 2025 12:26, UK

Mark Allen of Northern Ireland celebrates after making a 147 maximum break against Chris Wakelin of England during the second round match on day seven of the Halo World Snooker Championship 2025 at Crucible Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Image: Mark Allen celebrates after making a 147 maximum break against Chris Wakelin at the World Snooker Championship

Mark Allen fired a maximum 147 break during his World Snooker Championship match against Chris Wakelin.

The Northern Irish star clinched the 15th maximum at the Crucible and the first since Mark Selby's clearance in the 2023 final after a nightmare start to the session that saw him slip 10-2 behind against the qualifier.

Allen punched the air after polishing off the final black and was congratulated by his opponent, who still stands a chance of wrapping up victory with a session to spare.

It was Allen's fifth maximum of his career to scoop the £40,000 bonus and earn a member of the crowd £25,000 in the process.

Jackson Page became the first player to make two 147s in the same match, bagging the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus during qualifying.

The Welshman produced the perfect frame twice in his 10-2 win over Allan Taylor in Sheffield.

Ronnie O'Sullivan famously made the fastest 147 break in five minutes and eight seconds in the first round of the 1997 World Championship.

'The Rocket' won £147,000 in prize money for the maximum, averaging 8.8 seconds per shot.

CRUCIBLE MAXIMUMS

  • Cliff Thorburn: 1983
  • Jimmy White: 1992
  • Stephen Hendry: 1995
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan: 1997
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan: 2003
  • Mark Williams: 2005
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan: 2008
  • Ali Carter: 2008
  • Stephen Hendry: 2009
  • Stephen Hendry: 2012
  • John Higgins: 2020
  • Neil Robertson: 2022
  • Kyren Wilson: 2023
  • Mark Selby: 2023
  • Mark Allen: 2025

