Ronnie O'Sullivan withdraws from British Open due to medical reasons, World Snooker Tour announces

Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of this year's British Open due to medical reasons, the World Snooker Tour announced on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was set to play Sanderson Lam in next Monday's opening round before his withdrawal, with the exact nature of his medical condition currently unclear.

The seven-time world champion has not played since the Saudi Arabia Masters in mid-August and is also absent for this week's English Open.

A WST statement read: "Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of next week's Unibet British Open for medical reasons.

"O'Sullivan was due to face Sanderson Lam in the opening round on Monday September 22nd at 7pm. He has been replaced in the draw by the highest available player from the 2025 Q School ranking list, Daniel Womersley.

O'Sullivan posted a video of himself going through some strenuous exercises on Monday, with the Instagram caption reading: "Exercise is so important to me. Not just for the body, but for my mindset too."

The British Open takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse and runs from September 22-28.